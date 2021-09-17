Reverend Arthur Stevens Redmond

Father Arthur S. Redmond, at the age of 95 and a priest for 66 years, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Arthur Stevens Redmond was born August 19, 1926, in the Township of Kronewetter, Marathon County, Wisconsin, the son of Patrick and Ann (née Riedel) Redmond. He attended Edison Elementary School in the Township of Kronenwetter for six years, then two years at St. Paul Elementary School in Mosinee. He attended and graduated from Mosinee Public High School. After completing his high school education during the height of the war in the Pacific theater, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Radioman 3rd Class. Nine months after the war ended he was discharged and immediately began college at Salvatorian Seminary in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin. He completed his philosophy and theology studies and formation at St. John’s Seminary in Collegeville, Minnesota and St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland. Bishop John Patrick Treacy ordained him a priest in Holy Cross Seminary Chapel in La Crosse on May 14, 1955.

Father Redmond’s first assignment was as an Instructor at Holy Cross Seminary. In the summer of 1956, he studied German at Marquette University in Milwaukee. The next two summers he assisted Father Joseph Wagner at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Cadott and Father Daniel O’Rielly at Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire returning each Fall to his teaching responsibilities at Holy Cross Seminary. In 1959, Father Redmond was appointed as an Assistant and Instructor for one year at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Columbus High School in Marshfield. From 1960-1962 he was appointed as an Assistant at St. Joseph Parish in Menomonie and Chaplain for the Newman Club at UW-Stout. He was soon appointed to work full time with the university students, but that didn’t last long as Bishop Treacy had in mind a new mission parish in Boyceville, so Father Redmond’s time was split between the Newman Club at UW-Stout and fostering the new St. Luke Parish in Boyceville. In July 1969, Father Redmond was appointed as Pastor to St. Casimir Parish in rural Stevens Point. In 1979, he was also appointed the Administrator of Immaculate Conception (St. Mary) Parish in Torun. In April 1982, he took a sabbatical at the Theological Institute at Marianella in Ireland and soon after returning home was assigned Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Boyd. In 1989, Father Redmond was also assigned as Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Edson and the administration of St. Peter Church in Wilson. In 1996, he was granted the status of a Senior Priest and moved to the rectory of St. Andrew Parish in Rozellville. He later moved to Mosinee.

Father Redmond was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald, Phillip, Kenneth, John and Clarence, and sisters Margaret and Patricia.

He is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church in Mosinee. The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan will be the main celebrant and Father Eugene Wolf will be the homilist. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Mosinee.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22 at St. Paul Church in Mosinee from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Beste Funeral Home in Mosinee is assisting with arrangements.