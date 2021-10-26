Rural Life Day 2021

Rural Life Day

On Sept. 22, 2021, the 40th annual Rural Life Day was hosted by St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish and the Eau Claire Deanery, and celebrated at Castle Rock Organic Farms, owned by Carla Kostka and her son Barry. Bishop William Patrick Callahan’s celebration of Mass opened this joyful day, which honored farmers and highlighted the unique contribution of rural life to the Church in the Diocese of La Crosse.

“What a joy it is for us to celebrate Rural Life Day. Be aware how glorious it is to live in a rural diocese. God has given us abundance. Jesus is with us, and we don’t do any of this without His purpose being served. I give thanks with you.”

– Bishop Callahan

The extended family of Carla Kostka (front row seated on the left) and her late husband Wayne, who hosted Rural Life Day at their family farm. Photography by Leezamarie Photography

Published in the November 2021 Issue of Catholic Life Magazine