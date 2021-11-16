November 16, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcements:



The Reverend Chinnappan Pelavendran, Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston,

with the permission of the Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Ponniah Soundararaju Periyanayagam,

Bishop of Vellore, India, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St.

John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, effective December 1, 2021. His residence will be at

St. John the Baptist Parish rectory in Cooks Valley.



The Reverend Cryton Outschoorn, with the permission of the Most Rt. Reverend Dr. Joseph

Ponniah, Bishop of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in

Mauston and St. Mary Parish in Lyndon Station, effective December 1, 2021. His residence

will be at St. Patrick Parish rectory in Mauston.