Deacon Richard R. Sage, 73, died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at his home.

He was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of La Crosse on June 19, 1983, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral by Auxiliary Bishop John J. Paul. Following his ordination, he was appointed to serve at St. Pius X Parish in La Crosse. In 1997, he was also assigned to serve at St. Thomas More Parish in La Crosse. In 2000, he was assigned to serve as Deacon at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, where he served until the time of his death.

In addition to his parish assignments, he worked for the Diocese of La Crosse in the Finance Office from 1975 to 1992, the last several years as the Finance Officer. From 1992 to 2006, he was the CFO of the Family and Children’s Center in La Crosse. From 2006 to 2014, Deacon Sage was the Executive Director of Catholic Charities.

Deacon Sage was honored for his work by receiving the 2010 Iverson-Freking Award for Community Service, the 2015 Bill Medland Faithful Servant Award and the 2015 Viterbo University Saint John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service. He was an active servant leader in the La Crosse community by co-founding the Place of Grace Catholic Worker House, was a founding member of the WAFER Food Pantry and was instrumental in opening the Warming Center in La Crosse and Wausau, as well as the Sojourner House in Eau Claire.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, January 18, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery.

Deacon Sage is survived by his wife Mary, their children Jennifer (David) Schmeling, Tom (Michelle) Sage, and David (Kathleen) Sage; three grandchildren, Alicia, Jacob and Cody; sister Patricia (Jon) Fort, brother Leland (Kathleen) Sage and sister Debra (Terry) Drexler.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Helen, and siblings Michael Sage and Lori (Sage) Bollard.

The family is being assisted by the Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Home in La Crosse.

Requiescat in pace!