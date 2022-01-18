January 18, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes
the following announcements:
The Reverend John L. Parr, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at Holmen, has
submitted his letter of resignation from the office of pastor and has been granted the status of
senior priest, effective January 31, 2022.
The Reverend Monsignor Steven J. Kachel, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and Dean
of the La Crosse Deanery, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann
Seton Parish in Holmen, effective January 31, 2022. He retains his other assignments and his
residence will remain at St. Patrick Parish rectory in Onalaska.