January 18, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcements:



The Reverend John L. Parr, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at Holmen, has

submitted his letter of resignation from the office of pastor and has been granted the status of

senior priest, effective January 31, 2022.



The Reverend Monsignor Steven J. Kachel, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and Dean

of the La Crosse Deanery, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann

Seton Parish in Holmen, effective January 31, 2022. He retains his other assignments and his

residence will remain at St. Patrick Parish rectory in Onalaska.