What are the Current Disciplines of Lent?

Penitential practices, like fasting and abstinence, are intended to refocus our thoughts and intentions toward God

Lenten regulations

The season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Lenten regulations are as follows:

Catholics who have celebrated their 14th birthday are to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday, all Fridays in Lent and Good Friday.

In addition to abstaining from meat, Catholics who have celebrated their 18th birthday, until they celebrate their 59th birthday, are to fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Those who are bound to this regulation may eat only one full meal. Two smaller meals are permitted if necessary to maintain strength according to one’s needs, but eating solid foods between meals is not permitted.

Lenten disciplines



PRAYER

Daily conversation with the Lord



FASTING

Refraining from objects or behavior so that we may strengthen our relationship with God



ALMSGIVING

Sharing our resources, ensuring the basic needs of human dignity

