The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcements:



Deacon Arthur J. Schaller, Deacon at St. Joseph Parish and St. Stephen Parish, both in Stevens Point, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. James Parish in Amherst and St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish in Fancher, effective April 3, 2022.