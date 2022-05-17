May 17, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Bishop of La Crosse, makes the

following announcements:



The Reverend Matthew N. Marshall, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley and Annunciation

of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua, has submitted his resignation as Pastor of the

parishes and has requested a leave of absence for personal reasons, and both have been

accepted, effective May 5, 2022.



The Reverend Timothy J. Welles, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Elk Mound and St. Joseph Parish

in Rock Falls, has requested a temporary leave of absence for reasons of psychological and

physical health, and it has been accepted, effective May 6, 2022.



The Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Asamoah-Bekoe, Pastor of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in

Durand, Holy Rosary Parish in Lima, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Mondovi, is also

appointed temporary Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Elk Mound and St. Joseph

Parish in Rock Falls, during the leave of absence of Father Timothy Wells, Pastor, effective May

9, 2022.



The Reverend Daniel J. Sedlacek, Parochial Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in

Genoa and Chaplain at Aquinas High School, is appointed Pastor, effective May 10, 2022.

The Reverend Jeyaseelan Yobu, Parochial Administrator of St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St.

Ansgar Parish in Blair, is appointed Pastor, effective May 10, 2022.



The Reverend Junabe Villaflor Villapaz, Parochial Administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in

Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, is appointed Pastor, effective May 10, 2022.

The Reverend Baskaran Sandhiyagu, Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Owen and St. Bernard-St.

Hedwig Parish in Thorp, is released from his responsibilities in order to return to his home

diocese, effective May 29, 2022.



The Reverend Zacharie Beya-Tshingimba, Parochial Administrator of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish

in West Salem, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, with residence at the parish

rectory, effective June 1, 2022.



The Reverend Joseph M. Richards, Associate Pastor of St. Michael Parish and Church of the

Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, and Chaplain at Newman Catholic Middle School and High

School in Wausau, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin

Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley, with residence at the Annunciation of

the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish rectory in Viroqua, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Samuel A. Martin, Pastor of Holy Name Parish in Wausau, is also appointed

Chaplain at Newman Catholic High School and Middle School in Wausau, effective July 5, 2022.

The Very Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, Vicar for Clergy, Director of the Mission Office, and

Parochial Administrator of St. James the Less Parish in La Crosse, is relieved of his

responsibilities as Parochial Administrator of St. James the Less Parish in La Crosse, effective July

5, 2022. He retains his assignments as Vicar for Clergy and Director of the Mission Office.



The Reverend Robert M. Letona, Pastor of St. Paul Parish in New Lisbon, St. James Parish in

Camp Douglas and St. Michael Parish in Indian Creek, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St.

James the Less Parish in La Crosse, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Antony Joseph, Pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish in Trempealeau and St. Mary

Parish in Galesville, is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire, with

residence at the parish rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Monsignor Steven J. Kachel, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and Parochial

Administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Holmen, is released from his responsibilities as

Parochial Administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Holmen, effective July 5, 2022.

The Reverend James C. Weighner, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield, is

appointed Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Holmen, with residence at the parish

rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Daniel L. Thelen, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Alma Center and St.

Joseph Parish in Fairview is appointed Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield, with

residence at the parish rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Robert C. Thorn, Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau and Chaplain to the

Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, has requested the status of senior priest and it has

been granted effective July 5, 2022.



The Very Reverend Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk, Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Most

Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, Dean of the Arcadia Deanery, and Chaplain to the Hispanic

Community in the Arcadia area, is appointed Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau and

Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, with residence at the parish rectory,

effective July 5, 2022.

The Reverend Peter Raj Mariasamy, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in La Crosse, is

appointed Pastor of St. Paul Parish in New Lisbon, St. James Parish in Camp Douglas, and St.

Michael Parish in Indian Creek, with residence at St. Paul Parish rectory in New Lisbon, effective

July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Billy J. Dodge, Pastor of Roncalli Newman Parish in La Crosse is also appointed

Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in La Crosse, with residence at the Blessed Sacrament Parish

rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Leo Johnson Stanislaus, Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Loyal, St. Mary

Help of Christians Parish in Greenwood, and Holy Family Parish in Willard, and Dean of the

Thorp Deanery, is released from his responsibilities in order to return to his home diocese,

effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Emmanuel S. Famiyeh, Pastor of St. Guardian Angels Parish in Black River Falls, is

appointed Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Loyal, St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in

Greenwood, and Holy Family Parish in Willard, with residence at the St. Anthony de Padua

Parish rectory in Loyal, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Arockia Amirtha-Raj Stanislaus, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Elmwood, St.

Luke Parish in Boyceville, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Spring Valley, is released from his

responsibilities as Pastor. The Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Sivagangai, Most Rev.

Dr. Stephen Antony, has granted him permission to study Spanish and to serve at Casa Hogar

Juan Pablo II in Lurin, Peru, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Kyle N. Laylan, Assistant to the Director of Casa Hogar Juan Pablo II in Lurin, Peru,

is appointed Parochial Administrator of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Most Sacred Heart

Parish in Pine Creek, with residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Arcadia, effective July 5,

2022.

The Reverend Peter J. Kieffer, Associate Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of

Peñafort Parish in Fall Creek, Chaplain at Regis Middle School and High School, and Chaplain to

the Hispanic Community in the Eau Claire area, is appointed Parochial Administrator of

Immaculate Conception Parish in Alma Center and St. Joseph Parish in Fairview, with residence

at the Immaculate Conception Parish rectory in Alma Center, effective July 5, 2022.



The Very Reverend John A. Potaczek, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston and Parochial

Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Lyndon Station is released from his responsibilities as

Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Lyndon Station, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Cryton Outschoorn, Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston and St.

Mary Parish in Lyndon Station, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Lyndon

Station, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



The Reverend Levi J. Schmitt, Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin

Rapids, and Chaplain at Assumption Middle School and High School in Wisconsin Rapids, is

appointed Associate Pastor at St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in

Fall Creek, Chaplain at Regis High School and Middle School in Eau Claire, and Chaplain to

Hispanic Community in the Eau Claire area, with residence at St. Mary Parish rectory in Altoona

effective July 5, 2022.

The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty, Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, is

appointed Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Roncalli Newman Parish, both in La

Crosse, with residence at Blessed Sacrament Parish rectory, effective July 5, 2022.



Deacon Matthew L. Bowe, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be assigned as Associate

Pastor of Queen of Apostles Parish in Tomah, with residence at the parish rectory, effective June

25, 2022.



Deacon Steven J. Weller, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be assigned as Associate

Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, and Chaplain at Assumption

Middle School and High School in Wisconsin Rapids, with residence at the parish rectory,

effective June 25, 2022.