SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Susan Hahn, OP, died Aug. 4, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. The funeral Mass was held at the Dominican motherhouse, Sinsinawa, Aug. 16, followed by burial in the Motherhouse Cemetery.

Sister Susan made her first profession as a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa Aug. 5, 1944, and her perpetual profession Aug. 5, 1947. She taught first grade for 51 years and continued to tutor reading students for 13 more years. Sister Susan was a creative, masterful teacher. Families at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in River Forest, Ill., would boast that Sister Susan had educated three straight generations of their family. She served in New York, Illinois, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Sister Susan was born Dec. 8, 1923, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Susan (Marquette) Hahn. Her parents; four sisters, Marie Hahn, Marguerite Kopay, Coletta Hahn, and Geraldine Stifter; and two brothers, Jerome Hahn and John Hahn, preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Donald Hahn; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 78 years of religious life.

