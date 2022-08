Sister Mary Evelyn ministered primarily in the healthcare field.

A native of Aud, Mo., she professed her first vows on June 13, 1952. She served the Diocese of La Crosse from 1984 to 1991 as an interfaith caregiver at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and as a home health aide at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Sister Mary Evelyn is currently a minister of prayer at St. Francis Convent in Springfield, Ill.

Published in the Sep./Oct. 2022 issue of Catholic Life Magazine