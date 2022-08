The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the

following announcement:



The Reverend Stanislaus Michael Antony, with the permission of the Most Reverend Dr.

Stephen Antony, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Sivangangai, is appointed Parochial

Administrator of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Parish in Thorp and Holy Rosary Parish in Owen, with

residence at Holy Rosary Parish rectory in Owen, effective September 6, 2022.