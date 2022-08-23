Congratulations Sister Carolyn Wildrick, OP

60 Years

Sister Carolyn’s ministry has been teaching and chaplaincy. She taught at St. Anne School in Wausau, 1970-1975. Starting in 1993, she taught at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception schools, both in Eau Claire. She continued her service as chaplain resident at Luther Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System), Eau Claire, and as chaplain at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire; Strum Area Health and Rehabilitation, Strum; Fall Creek Valley Care Center, Fall Creek; and Oakwood Villa (now Oakwood Health Services), Altoona. Her service to the Diocese of La Crosse ended in 2017.

Sister Carolyn currently lives in Altoona and volunteers locally as chaplain. If you would like to honor Sister Carolyn on her jubilee, visit the Sinsinawa Dominicans’ website at sinsinawa.org/jubilee.

Published in the Sep./Oct. 2022 issue of Catholic Life Magazine