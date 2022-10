The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the

following announcement:



The Reverend Monsignor Mark R. Pierce, Pastor of St. Michael Parish and Church of the

Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, and Dean of the Wausau Deanery, has submitted his

resignation as Pastor and Dean, and it has been accepted, effective October 21, 2022. He has

been placed on a leave of absence.