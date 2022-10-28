Prayer for the Poor Souls



O Jesus, Redeemer of the world, be our salvation. Holy Virgin Mary, Mother of God, pray for us. We humbly and earnestly beg of Thee to keep us from all evil and to enrich us with every grace. O Jesus, I salute, adore and praise Thee, and I give thanks for all the graces and favors which Thou didst bestow upon thy holy Mother and all Thy elect. I join the saints in the gratitude and praise which they offer Thee for the assistance they received through Thy Incarnation, Passion and death. I beg of Thee, through the intercession of Thy glorious Mother and all the saints, to be gracious to the poor souls for whom I pray. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen.

Taken from “First Fridays with The Sacred Heart” by Reverend L. Nauer. Copyright Sacred Heart Monastery, Aurora, Ill. Reprinted with permission.

Published in the November 2022 issue of Catholic Life Magazine