Sister Mildred Rieber, who lived her religious vocation as a teacher/organist for eight decades, died at Sacred Heart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 21, 2023. Sister was 96 years old.

Sister Mildred was born on June 23,1926, in Elroy, Wisconsin. She was received into the School Sisters of St. Francis on June 13, 1944; made her first profession of vows in 1946; and final (perpetual) vows in 1952. Sister is survived by many cousins, friends and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared her life for 79 years.

Beginning in 1948, Sister Mildred ministered in Wisconsin and Illinois. In the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Sister served as an occupational therapist and musician at St. Mary Hospital in Sparta (1969-1973), and ministered at St. Mary Parish in Tomah as rectory housekeeper (1973-1975), religious education teacher (1975-1984), and religious education coordinator (1984-1985).

In her retirement, Sister Mildred served in the ministry of prayer and presence at St. Joseph Convent in Campbellsport, Wisconsin (2004-2014) and at Sacred Heart in Milwaukee from 2014 until the time of her death.

A funeral Liturgy was held January 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Chapel in Milwaukee, followed by a burial service at Sisters Cemetery in Campbellsport.