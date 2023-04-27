Promise to Protect Pledge to Heal

“The Diocese of La Crosse’s Protect and Heal initiative is now about moving forward. Details can be found on our website, including contacts, reporting procedures, safe environment training, support for those who have been harmed and more. Many of these measures have been in place for years and they have been effective for years.

As your Bishop, I commit to openness and transparency. I encourage all victims to come forward as we offer our willingness and ability to assist in the healing process.

I pledge my continued efforts to protect against future abuse. I promise that every future allegation will be addressed professionally and thoroughly.”

Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse

diolc.org/safe-environment

Report an instance of Sexual Abuse

If you believe you or someone you know has been abused or is currently being abused, contact your local law

enforcement agency immediately.

To report an instance of sexual abuse by church personnel or clergy of the Church, contact:

Deacon Tom Skemp, Victim Assistance Coordinator 608-792-9684

For more information, contact Diocese of La Crosse:

Teresa Brown, Director of Safe Environment, 608-791-2679

[email protected]

Essential Community Services – 211 or 877 947-2211

Suicide Prevention Line – 800-273 8255

Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault – 608-257-1516

National Youth Crisis Hotline – 800-442-4673

Below are contact numbers for more information on available resources or family and children’s support programs within communities of the Diocese of La Crosse.

Arcadia

Crisis Services 888-552-6642

Human Services 715-538-2311 ext 266



Chippewa Falls

Crisis Services 888-552-6642

Human Services 715-726-7788



Durand

Crisis Services 715-672-8941

Pepin County Crisis Line 888-552-6642



Eau Claire

Catholic Charities 715-832-6644

Eau Claire County Access 715-839-7118



La Crosse

Catholic Charities 608-782-0710

New Horizons 608-791-2610

Vernon County Crisis Line 608-637-7007



Marshfield

Crisis Services – Marathon County 715-845-4326

Human Services – Wood County 715-384-5555

Children of Wisconsin – Marshfield 715-387-2729



Prairie du Chien

Catholic Charities 608-326-1616

Crisis Services 888-552-6642

Community Support Program 608-326-0248



Richland Center

Richland Human Services 608-647-8821

Community Support Program 608-647-6384

Sauk County Crisis Services 608-355-4200



Stevens Point

Portage County Crisis Center 800-472-3377

Human Services 715-345-5350

Comprehensive Community Services 866-920-2525



Thorp

Crisis Services 800-863-3560

Clark County Social Services 715-743-5233



Tomah

Crisis Services – Monroe County 608-269-8600

Families First of Monroe County 608-374-4141



Wausau

Catholic Charities 715-849-3311

New Horizons-Schofield, WI 715-203-1388



Wisconsin Rapids

Crisis Services 715-421-2345

Wood County Health Dept 715-421-8840

Published in the May/June 2023 issue of Catholic Life Magazine