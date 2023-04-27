Promise to Protect Pledge to Heal

“The Diocese of La Crosse’s Protect and Heal initiative is now about moving forward. Details can be found on our website, including contacts, reporting procedures, safe environment training, support for those who have been harmed and more. Many of these measures have been in place for years and they have been effective for years.
As your Bishop, I commit to openness and transparency. I encourage all victims to come forward as we offer our willingness and ability to assist in the healing process.
I pledge my continued efforts to protect against future abuse. I promise that every future allegation will be addressed professionally and thoroughly.”
Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse
diolc.org/safe-environment
Report an instance of Sexual Abuse
If you believe you or someone you know has been abused or is currently being abused, contact your local law
enforcement agency immediately.
To report an instance of sexual abuse by church personnel or clergy of the Church, contact:
Deacon Tom Skemp, Victim Assistance Coordinator 608-792-9684
For more information, contact Diocese of La Crosse:
Teresa Brown, Director of Safe Environment, 608-791-2679
[email protected]
Essential Community Services – 211 or 877 947-2211
Suicide Prevention Line – 800-273 8255
Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault – 608-257-1516
National Youth Crisis Hotline – 800-442-4673
Below are contact numbers for more information on available resources or family and children’s support programs within communities of the Diocese of La Crosse.
Arcadia
Crisis Services 888-552-6642
Human Services 715-538-2311 ext 266
Chippewa Falls
Crisis Services 888-552-6642
Human Services 715-726-7788
Durand
Crisis Services 715-672-8941
Pepin County Crisis Line 888-552-6642
Eau Claire
Catholic Charities 715-832-6644
Eau Claire County Access 715-839-7118
La Crosse
Catholic Charities 608-782-0710
New Horizons 608-791-2610
Vernon County Crisis Line 608-637-7007
Marshfield
Crisis Services – Marathon County 715-845-4326
Human Services – Wood County 715-384-5555
Children of Wisconsin – Marshfield 715-387-2729
Prairie du Chien
Catholic Charities 608-326-1616
Crisis Services 888-552-6642
Community Support Program 608-326-0248
Richland Center
Richland Human Services 608-647-8821
Community Support Program 608-647-6384
Sauk County Crisis Services 608-355-4200
Stevens Point
Portage County Crisis Center 800-472-3377
Human Services 715-345-5350
Comprehensive Community Services 866-920-2525
Thorp
Crisis Services 800-863-3560
Clark County Social Services 715-743-5233
Tomah
Crisis Services – Monroe County 608-269-8600
Families First of Monroe County 608-374-4141
Wausau
Catholic Charities 715-849-3311
New Horizons-Schofield, WI 715-203-1388
Wisconsin Rapids
Crisis Services 715-421-2345
Wood County Health Dept 715-421-8840
Published in the May/June 2023 issue of Catholic Life Magazine