Officials – May 9, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend Peter J. Kieffer, Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Alma Center and St. Joseph Parish in Fairview, Dean of the Thorp Deanery, and Chaplain to Hispanic Community in the Alma Center area, is appointed Pastor, effective May 9, 2023.

The Reverend Arivu Mariappan, Parochial Administrator of Guardian Angels Parish in Black River Falls, is appointed Pastor, effective May 9, 2023.

The Reverend Cryton Outschoorn, Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Lyndon Station, is appointed Pastor, effective May 9, 2023.

“Rebuild My Church” is a three year initiative which seeks to continue and update the efforts accomplished in the last 17 years by bishops, clergy and laity toward strategic planning in the Diocese of La Crosse. The Director’s position is charged with overseeing a three year process of study, consultation, education, and implementation related to parish vitality, diocesan planning and clergy well being. More information regarding the “Rebuild My Church” initiative will be made available as it takes form in the summer 2023.

The Reverend Derek J. Sakowski, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Fall Creek and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Eau Claire area, is named Director of the “Rebuild My Church” Initiative and Priest Wellness Programs for the Diocese of La Crosse with residence at St. Mark Parish rectory in Rothschild, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Thomas F. Lindner, Pastor of St. Anne Parish in Wausau and Parochial Administrator of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, is also appointed Pastor of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, with continued residence at St. Anne Parish Rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Allan L. Slowiak, Pastor of St. Mark Parish in Rothschild, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Anne Parish, St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, all in Wausau, with residence at St. Michael Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Joseph Albert Saleth, Pastor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield, is also appointed Pastor of St. Mark Parish in Rothschild, with continued residence at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Eric J. Mashak, Associate Pastor of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, and Chaplain to Newman Catholic Middle School and Newman Catholic High School in Wausau, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Mark Parish in Rothschild and St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield with residence at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish rectory in Schofield, effective July 4, 2023. He retains his assignment as Chaplain to Newman Catholic Middle School and Newman Catholic High School in Wausau.

The Very Reverend John A. Potaczek, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston and Dean of the Tomah Deanery, is appointed Pastor of St. Peter Parish in Stevens Point and St. Casimir Parish in the Township of Hull, with residence at St. Peter Parish rectory in Stevens Point, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Jeyaseelan Yobu, Pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar Parish in Blair, is appointed Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Arul Joseph Visuvasam, Pastor of St. Peter Parish in Stevens Point and St. Casimir Parish in the Township of Hull, is granted the status of senior priest, effective June 30, 2023.

The Reverend D. Joseph Redfern, Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Arockia Amirtha-Raj Stanislaus is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Very Reverend Douglas C. Robertson, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Marshfield, is also appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Marshfield, with continued residence at Our Lady of Peace Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Barry P. Saylor, Pastor of Christ the King Parish in Spencer, is also appointed Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, with continued residence at Christ the King Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Gregory J. Bohren, Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Weston and St. Florian Parish in Hatley, is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Fall Creek, with residence at St. Mary Parish rectory in Altoona, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Jerome Patric Maria Francis, Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids is appointed Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Weston and St. Florian Parish in Hatley, with residence at St. Agnes Parish rectory in Weston, effective July 4, 2023.

The Very Reverend Robert A. Schaller, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids is also appointed Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, with continued residence at SS. Peter and Paul Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Zacharie Beya-Tshingimba, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott with continued residence at St. Joseph Parish rectory in Prescott effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Arturo Vigueras, Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Most Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Arcadia area, and Administrative Director for Emmaus Retreats, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023. He retains his appointment as Administrative Director for Emmaus Retreats.

The Reverend Keith J. Kitzhaber, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Marshfield and Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, is appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Most Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Arcadia area, with residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Arcadia, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Daniel R. Williams, Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield and Chaplain to Columbus Catholic Middle School and Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, is appointed Associate Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids with residence at SS. Peter and Paul Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Timothy M. Reither, Associate Pastor of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Durand, Holy Rosary Parish in Lima and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Mondovi, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and Chaplain to Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, with residence at St. Patrick Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty, Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Roncalli Newman Parish both in La Crosse, and Chaplain to Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, is released from his responsibilities as Chaplain to Aquinas Middle School, effective July 4, 2023.

The Reverend Ethan J. Hokamp, Associate Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, and Chaplain to Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, is assigned to complete his studies for an STL in Sacred Liturgy at Santa Croce, Rome and then to St. John Vianney Seminary Studies Abroad program, with residence at the Irish College in Rome, Italy, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Jared N. Clements, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, both in Marshfield, and Chaplain to Columbus Catholic Middle School and Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, with residence at Our Lady of Peace Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Alex S. Kren, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, and Chaplain to Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, with residence at St. Charles Borromeo Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Isaac J. Pecha, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, with residence at St. Matthew Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon John P. Zweber, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be assigned Associate Pastor of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Durand, Holy Rosary Parish in Lima and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Mondovi, with residence at Holy Rosary Parish rectory in Lima, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Raymond R. Draeger, assigned to Sacred Heart Parish in Marshfield and Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, is released from his responsibilities at Sacred Heart Parish in Marshfield and is assigned to Christ the King Parish in Spencer effective July 4, 2023. He retains his assignment at Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville.

Deacon Jerome C. Ruesch, assigned to SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids is also assigned to St. Vincent de Paul Parish effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Tony C. Biolo, assigned to SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids is also assigned to St. Vincent de Paul Parish effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Peter A. Burek, assigned to St. Michael and Church of the Resurrection Parishes, both in Wausau, is also assigned to St. Anne Parish in Wausau, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon John P. McDonnell, assigned to St. Michael and Church of the Resurrection Parishes, both in Wausau, is also assigned to St. St. Anne Parish in Wausau, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Ervin A. Burkhardt, assigned to St. Anne Parish in Wausau is also assigned to St. Michael and Church of the Resurrection Parishes, both in Wausau, effective July 4, 2023.

Deacon Mark C. Quayhackx, assigned to Sacred Heart Parish in Nekoosa and St. Alexander Parish in Port Edwards, is assigned to St. John the Baptist Parish in Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, effective July 1, 2023.

Bishop William Patrick Callahan announces the approval of the opening of Holy Name of Jesus Classical School in Wausau, within the Newman Catholic School System, for the Fall of 2024.