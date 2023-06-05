Living the “Calm-Default”

Mother Veronica uses animals to help people find peace

On the outskirts of Marshfield is Merciful Heart of Jesus Farm. A vintage white farmhouse sits just off the main county road surrounded by several large old red barns. There is a nostalgic smell, which is a mixture of century-old barn wood beams, tractor oil, a light animal scent and the dry crispy hay itself.

Mother Mary Veronica and Sister Maria Lucia live the religious life and work in this new community called the Franciscan Congregation of Divine Mercy. The inspiration for this community is found in the life and writings of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska. Her diary, titled “Divine Mercy In My Soul,” motivates their spiritual devotion and habit design, which is white with a red mantle and veil. “This is an image of us being connected to the Lord’s passion,” explains Sister Lucia in reference to #526 of St. Faustina’s diary. “It reminds me about how much He loves us—that He would suffer that much for us.” This particular diary entry reveals St. Faustina’s vision of Jesus—He appeared to her as He was during His scourging—during which He clothed her in a similar habit and cord. “Most other religious families wear a belt but we wear a cord which holds our rosary,” adds Mother Veronica. “Cords are traditionally the norm in the Franciscan order.” (Their work attire is slightly different; gray habits with a red scapular.)

That was a real God moment where I just knew that I had found the community that I was supposed to be in.

Mother Veronica first felt a call to the religious life during grade school. But around the fifth grade, she decided she couldn’t be a nun because it would require giving up everything. “I was especially crazy about dogs and horses,” she says. “So I ended up going to college for Light Horse Management. I loved training animals and teaching my students how to train their animals.” At about the age of 25, the “call” had returned, and she decided to let go of everything to become a nun.

While seeking out her calling, she was drawn to St. Faustina and a particular entry in her diary: “Your purpose and that of your companions is to unite yourselves with Me as closely as possible; through love you will reconcile earth with heaven, you will soften the just anger of God, and you will plead for mercy for the world.” (#531) “That was a real God moment where I just knew that I had found the community that I was supposed to be in,” says Mother Veronica. “After I became a solemnly professed nun, every once in a while I would feel a nudge in my heart, reminding me of the Divine Mercy call. Even though I tried to push this feeling away, the pull became unbearable.”

It was in 2016, with permission from her superiors and Rome, that she left the monastery to come to the Diocese of La Crosse. “Bishop Callahan welcomed me to try to begin a Divine Mercy community here,” she says. “But I had no intention of including therapy animals as part of the work of the community.”

At around this same time, Mother Veronica discovered positive reinforcement training and everything made sense to her. “Training has advanced since I entered the cloister. This positive reinforcement method was exactly what I had dreamed about as a child,” she says. “Forcing an animal to do something didn’t feel right. Animals are often forced to do things through fear … so are people. Positive reinforcement uses classical conditioning, which affects what emotion the animal or person will feel when seeing or experiencing something,” she explains. “An animal can be classically conditioned to enjoy something that it would naturally be fearful of without using force or fear. They will choose to want to do their trained behaviors freely. Learning this new positive way to work with others is life transforming. The whole thing is just so amazing!

“The participants in the horse training program learn to train the horses and to be an instrument of their healing through positive reinforcement training,” says Mother Veronica. “It also teaches a way of life that heals and spreads gospel love.”

In the horse arena, she teaches children positive reinforcement training and how to “listen” to the horse, understanding its body language. “It’s about the process. The healing comes, the insights come, when they work with the horse. They learn things about themselves and their own fears. They learn to reconcile their relationships with themselves and with others as they see the effectiveness of the new philosophy taught to them by positive reinforcement training. This naturally leads them to reconcile their relationships with self, others and God, which is the charism of our community along with living mercy.”

Lucy, an 18-year-old domestic horse, is very well trained but shows signs of fear with things concerning riding. There is also ample use of “calm-default,” which means the horse learns that if it gets no direction to do anything else, it should default to standing calmly. “Calm-default should be practiced the most so that the animal realizes that standing still and being calm is the best thing to do,” explains Mother Veronica. “Agatha tends to want to volunteer behavior, which means the horse wants to do extra tricks to make the person give her a food reward. For the horse, and the children, actions are more fun than standing calmly, but both are seeing the value in calm-default. It keeps the horse from begging and being pushy and helps the children remain comfortable with a calm horse.”

“Working with the horses teaches self-regulation and prayer, which are both wonderful skills,” says Mother Veronica. In her training, she also inserts calming moments for people, too. Giving direction, she says, “Everybody in here, breathe in slowly and out even slower. I want you to try to be in the presence of God. Try to be with God in your heart. The horse will feel our calmness and calm down, too.”

Unfortunately, the sisters are limited to what they can handle with just the two of them so they are very appreciative of all the volunteers and their hard work and the generous donors and benefactors who provide funds and supplies that keep them operational. As far as those discerning vocations, whether to this community or elsewhere, Mother Veronica advises, “Seek God’s will and be bold enough to take risks and to commit yourself totally to God. Know that if you make a mistake, He’ll catch you, but be bold enough to give it a try. There’s no better spouse than Jesus. It’s a wonderful life.”

To learn more about The Sisters of the Franciscan Congregation of Divine Mercy or to contribute to their mission and community, visit their website: fcofdivinemercy.org.

Story by Marcy Stenstrom