CORPUS CHRISTI PROCESSIONS | JUNE 11

AUBURNDALE

St. Mary Church

• 5854 Main St. |

After 2 p.m. Mass

CHIPPEWA FALLS

St. Charles Borromeo Church

• 810 Pearl St. | 12:30 p.m.

• Process from St. Charles Borromeo Church to Holy Ghost Church. Procession will end with Benediction.

DURAND

St. Mary’s Assumption Church

• 911 W Prospect St. |

After 8 a.m. Mass

INDEPENDENCE

Ss. Peter and Paul Church

• 36028 Osseo Rd. |

After 10:15 Mass

• Eucharistic Miracle Exhibition will be shown.

JUNCTION CITY

St. Michael Church

• 324 Main St. | After 9 a.m. Mass

• Rosary will be said as people process around the church, stop at two locations for reading and end inside the church.

LA CROSSE

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

• 5250 Justin Rd. | After 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Masses.

• Procession through the shrine grounds.

MAUSTON

St. Patrick Church

• 401 Mansion St. |

After 10 a.m. Mass.

• Procession will go from the church to the park where there will be adoration until 2 p.m.

MILLADORE

St. Wenceslaus Church

• 146 Main St. |

After 7:30 a.m. Mass

• Rosary will be said as people process around the church, stop at two locations for reading and end inside the church.

MONDOVI

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church

• 453 W. Hudson St. |

After 10:30 a.m. Mass

• Fellowship to follow at the church after the procession.

NECEDAH

St. Francis of Assisi Church

• 2001 S. Main St. |

After 12:30 p.m. Polish Mass

PITTSVILLE

St. Joachim Church

• 5312 3rd Ave. |

After 10:30 a.m. Mass

STEVENS POINT

St. Stephen Church

• 1401 Clark St. |

After 8:30 a.m. Mass

• Process from St. Stephen Church to St. Joseph Church. Benediction will be held at 10:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome!

WAUSAU

Holy Name of Jesus Church

• 1104 S. 9th Ave. |

After 10:30 a.m. Mass

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church• 750 10th Ave., S. |

After 10 a.m. Mass

Published in the May/June 2023 issue of Catholic Life Magazine