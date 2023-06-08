CORPUS CHRISTI PROCESSIONS | JUNE 11

AUBURNDALE
St. Mary Church
• 5854 Main St. |
After 2 p.m. Mass
CHIPPEWA FALLS
St. Charles Borromeo Church
• 810 Pearl St. | 12:30 p.m.
• Process from St. Charles Borromeo Church to Holy Ghost Church. Procession will end with Benediction.
DURAND
St. Mary’s Assumption Church
• 911 W Prospect St. |
After 8 a.m. Mass
INDEPENDENCE
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
• 36028 Osseo Rd. |
After 10:15 Mass
• Eucharistic Miracle Exhibition will be shown.
JUNCTION CITY
St. Michael Church
• 324 Main St. | After 9 a.m. Mass
• Rosary will be said as people process around the church, stop at two locations for reading and end inside the church.
LA CROSSE
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
• 5250 Justin Rd. | After 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Masses.
• Procession through the shrine grounds.
MAUSTON
St. Patrick Church
• 401 Mansion St. |
After 10 a.m. Mass.
• Procession will go from the church to the park where there will be adoration until 2 p.m.
MILLADORE
St. Wenceslaus Church
• 146 Main St. |
After 7:30 a.m. Mass
• Rosary will be said as people process around the church, stop at two locations for reading and end inside the church.
MONDOVI
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
• 453 W. Hudson St. |
After 10:30 a.m. Mass
• Fellowship to follow at the church after the procession.
NECEDAH
St. Francis of Assisi Church
• 2001 S. Main St. |
After 12:30 p.m. Polish Mass
PITTSVILLE
St. Joachim Church
• 5312 3rd Ave. |
After 10:30 a.m. Mass
STEVENS POINT
St. Stephen Church
• 1401 Clark St. |
After 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Process from St. Stephen Church to St. Joseph Church. Benediction will be held at 10:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome!
WAUSAU
Holy Name of Jesus Church
• 1104 S. 9th Ave. |
After 10:30 a.m. Mass
WISCONSIN RAPIDS
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church• 750 10th Ave., S. |
After 10 a.m. Mass
Published in the May/June 2023 issue of Catholic Life Magazine