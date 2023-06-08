Featured

CORPUS CHRISTI PROCESSIONS | JUNE 11

This article was posted on: June 8, 2023

AUBURNDALE
St. Mary Church
•   5854 Main St. |
After 2 p.m. Mass

CHIPPEWA FALLS
St. Charles Borromeo Church
•   810 Pearl St. | 12:30 p.m.
•   Process from St. Charles Borromeo Church to Holy Ghost Church. Procession will end with Benediction.

DURAND
St. Mary’s Assumption Church
•   911 W Prospect St. |
After 8 a.m. Mass

INDEPENDENCE
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
•   36028 Osseo Rd. |
After 10:15 Mass
•   Eucharistic Miracle Exhibition will be shown.

JUNCTION CITY
St. Michael Church
•   324 Main St. | After 9 a.m. Mass
•   Rosary will be said as people process around the church, stop at two locations for reading and end inside the church.

LA CROSSE
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
•   5250 Justin Rd. | After 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Masses.
•   Procession through the shrine grounds.

MAUSTON
St. Patrick Church
•   401 Mansion St. |
After 10 a.m. Mass.
•   Procession will go from the church to the park where there will be adoration until 2 p.m.

MILLADORE
St. Wenceslaus Church
•   146 Main St. |
After 7:30 a.m. Mass
•   Rosary will be said as people process around the church, stop at two locations for reading and end inside the church.

MONDOVI
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
•   453 W. Hudson St. |
After 10:30 a.m. Mass
•   Fellowship to follow at the church after the procession.

NECEDAH
St. Francis of Assisi Church
•   2001 S. Main St. |
After 12:30 p.m. Polish Mass

PITTSVILLE
St. Joachim Church
•   5312 3rd Ave. |
After 10:30 a.m. Mass

STEVENS POINT
St. Stephen Church
•   1401 Clark St. |
After 8:30 a.m. Mass
•   Process from St. Stephen Church to St. Joseph Church. Benediction will be held at 10:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome!

WAUSAU
Holy Name of Jesus Church
•   1104 S. 9th Ave. |
After 10:30 a.m. Mass

WISCONSIN RAPIDS
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church•   750 10th Ave., S. |
After 10 a.m. Mass

Published in the May/June 2023 issue of Catholic Life Magazine

