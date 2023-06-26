Congratulations to Fathers Jared Clements, Alex Kren, Isaac Pecha and John Zweber – 2023 Priestly Ordination

On June 24, 2023, Bishop William Patrick Callahan ordained Deacons Jared Clements, Alex Kren, Isaac Pecha and John Zweber to the Priesthood of Jesus Christ.

Father Jared N. Clements, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, both in Marshfield, and Chaplain to Columbus Catholic Middle School and Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, with residence at Our Lady of Peace Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

Father Alex S. Kren, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, and Chaplain to Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, with residence at St. Charles Borromeo Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

Father Isaac J. Pecha, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, with residence at St. Matthew Parish rectory, effective July 4, 2023.

Father John P. Zweber, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be assigned Associate Pastor of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Durand, Holy Rosary Parish in Lima and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Mondovi, with residence at Holy Rosary Parish rectory in Lima, effective July 4, 2023.

A complete story on each newly ordained will be published in the September/October issue of Catholic Life.

Click the “View Photos” button below to get the photos from the priestly ordination Mass. You can view, share and download the photos for non-commercial use. If the photos are used in a publication, please give attribution to The Diocese of La Crosse.

Photos by Michael Lieurance