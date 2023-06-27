Officials – June 27, 2023

Mr. Brian J. Jazdzewski has been dispensed by His Holiness Pope Francis from the obligations of Sacred Orders including celibacy, effective June 20, 2023.

Deacon Michael J. Lambrecht, serving as Deacon at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield, is assigned to serve as Deacon at St. Alexander Parish in Port Edwards and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Nekoosa, effective July 1, 2023.

Deacon Robert G. Riedl, serving as Deacon at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, is also appointed Director of the Office of the Diaconate, effective July 4, 2023.