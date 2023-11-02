Officials – October 31, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Zacharie Beya Tshingimba, is appointed Pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar Parish in Blair, with residence at St. Bridget Parish rectory in Ettrick, effective November 3, 2023.

The Reverend Michael E. Klos, Pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in St. Mary’s Ridge, Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton, and St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Norwalk, is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire, with residence at Sacred Heart Rectory, effective December 1, 2023.