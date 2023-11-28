Officials – November 21, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Monsignor Robert P. Hundt is reappointed as Judicial Vicar for a term of November 20, 2023, to July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, is appointed as Adjutant Judicial Vicar for a term of November 20, 2023, to July 1, 2028.

CORRECTION: The Reverend Michael E. Klos, Pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in St. Mary’s Ridge, Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton, and St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Norwalk, is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire, with residence at Sacred Heart Rectory, effective December 1, 2023. He will continue as Principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Cashton.

The Reverend Matthew L. Bowe, Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in St. Mary’s Ridge, Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton, and St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Norwalk, effective December 1, 2023. His residence remains at Queen of the Apostles Parish rectory in Tomah.

Mr. Eric Boos, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation of West Central Wisconsin, submitted his resignation, and it was accepted, effective November 10, 2023.