Officials – December 5, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:

In accord with the norm of canon 553, §2, the following priests are named vicars forane (deans) for a three-year term, effective December 5, 2023:



The Very Rev. Georgekutty Thayilkuzhithottu for the Arcadia Deanery;

The Very Rev. Jesse D. Burish for the Chippewa Falls Deanery;

The Very Rev. D. Joseph Redfern for the Durand Deanery;

The Very Rev. James R. Kurzynski for the Eau Claire Deanery;

The Rev. Msgr. Steven J. Kachel for the La Crosse Deanery;

The Very Rev. Douglas C. Robertson for the Marshfield Deanery;

The Very Rev. Eric R. Berns for the Tomah Deanery;

The Very Rev. Rajendran Anandan for the Prairie du Chien Deanery;

The Very Rev. Joseph M. Richards for the Richland Center Deanery;

The Very Rev. John A. Potaczek for the Stevens Point Deanery;

The Very Rev. Peter J. Kieffer for the Thorp Deanery;

The Very Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk for the Wausau Deanery;

The Very Rev. Robert A. Schaller for the Wisconsin Rapids Deanery.