The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following

announcement:

The Reverend Timothy L. Oudenhoven, Pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Abbotsford area, is assigned as Director of Marian Messengers, a new apostolate of the Diocese of La Crosse dedicated to the promotion of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Evangelization, effective July 1, 2024.