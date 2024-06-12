Officials – June 11, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Jeffrey W. Hennes, Pastor of St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish in Stevens Point, and Parochial Administrator of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, is released from his responsibilities at St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend John A. Potaczek, Pastor of St. Peter Parish and St. Casimir Parish in Stevens Point and Parochial Administrator of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Mary Parish in Torun, is released from his responsibilities at St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Mary Parish in Rosholt, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Michael E. Klos, Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire and Principal of Sacred Heart School in Cashton, is released from his responsibilities as Principal of Sacred Heart School in Cashton, effective July 2, 2024.