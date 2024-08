The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:



In accord with canon 374, ❡2, of the Code of Canon Law, after consultation with the Very Reverend Joseph M. Richards, Dean of the Richland Center Deanery, and the Reverend Monsignor Steven J. Kachel, Dean of the La Crosse Deanery, the Parish of St. Mary in Coon Valley is transferred from the La Crosse Deanery to the Richland Center Deanery, effective August 1, 2024.