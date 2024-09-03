The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:
The Reverend Woodrow H. Pace has submitted his letter of resignation from the Office of Vicar for Clergy, and it has been accepted, effective August 20, 2024. He will retain his appointment as Director of the Mission Office while he is placed on a medical leave of absence.
Official – September 3, 2024
This article was posted on: September 3, 2024
The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement: