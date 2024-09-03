Officials

Official – September 3, 2024

This article was posted on: September 3, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:
The Reverend Woodrow H. Pace has submitted his letter of resignation from the Office of Vicar for Clergy, and it has been accepted, effective August 20, 2024.  He will retain his appointment as Director of the Mission Office while he is placed on a medical leave of absence.

Related Items:

The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse
3710 East Ave. South
La Crosse, WI 54601

Subscriptions & Advertising 
Pam Willer
608-788-1524
pwiller@diolc.org

Story ideas, submission inquiries
Erik Archer
catholiclife@diolc.org

Individual Subscriptions

Find us on Facebook

Your Faith

Categories

Copyright © 2023 Diocese of La Crosse. All Rights Reserved.

To Top