The Odyssey of Father John Swing

Father John Swing’s journey through life and faith is a compelling narrative of passion, transformation and trust in the Lord. His story illustrates how even a modest beginning can lead to unexpected turns in life and bring profound spiritual fulfillment and service.

A Passion for Science

Father Swing’s story begins with his love of science, a field he has been passionate about from a young age. His fascination with ham radios led him to earn his amateur radio license by the time he was in eighth grade. During high school, Father Swing won the science fair for his last three years, winning regional titles each time and celebrating a state championship during his senior year. The prize for the state competition typically included a full scholarship to Marquette University, where Father Swing intended to pursue a degree in electronic engineering. However, fate intervened in a surprising way. The year Father Swing won the state competition was the first year Marquette University stopped offering the scholarship as a prize. This turn of events could have been disheartening, but it set him on a new path that would lead him to a different calling.

A Call to the Priesthood

Despite his passion for engineering, Father Swing felt a subtle but persistent inclination toward the priesthood. He viewed it as a Plan B, never fully intending to pursue it seriously. Nevertheless, his Plan B turned out to be God’s Plan A. Father Swing decided to enroll in Holy Cross Seminary.

When Father Swing enrolled, Holy Cross Seminary was full, hosting 325 seminarians from across the upper Midwest. The seminary included both high school and college students, creating a vibrant and diverse community. Father Swing joined, along with 53 classmates, finding that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood formed during this period were truly something special. He cherished the camaraderie and support he experienced, which played a crucial role in his formation as a priest.

Theological Studies and Doubts

After completing his initial training at Holy Cross Seminary, Father Swing was assigned to St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville, Minn., for further theological studies. During this time, he went through a period of significant introspection and struggle. Father Swing seriously considered leaving the seminary during this time, influenced by a close friend who had left the seminary to join the Peace Corps—a choice that presented an exciting and tangible way to serve those in need.

The possibility of joining the Peace Corps was alluring, as it promised a dynamic and impactful way to contribute to global service. However, Father Swing’s path took a different direction. Five years after his ordination, he was assigned to serve in Santa Cruz, Bolivia—a location that offered a unique blend of challenge and opportunity. Father Swing’s work in Bolivia was akin to a heightened version of the Peace Corps experience. He faced immense needs and difficulties but found a profound sense of community and purpose.

One of Father Swing’s memorable experiences in Bolivia was the task of gathering palms for Palm Sunday. The logistical challenge of transporting the heavy load, which required four men to sit on the truck’s bumper to balance the weight, became a cherished memory for him. He enjoys reminiscing on the sense of camaraderie and joy that defined his time in Bolivia.

A Legacy of Service and Commitment

After returning from Bolivia, Father Swing continued his pastoral journey, moving through various parishes. His longest and most dedicated service has been at St. Alexander Parish in Port Edwards and Sacred Heart Parish in Nekoosa, where he has been serving for 33 years. This long tenure is a testament to his commitment and the deep bonds he has formed with his parishioners.

At age 72, Father Swing faced a personal battle with lymphoma. His struggle with this illness provided him with a new perspective on poverty—not merely a lack of material wealth but a decrease in hope and strength. This experience intensified his focus on serving the elderly and the sick, echoing his belief in the scriptural promise that the Lord hears the cry of the poor. Father Swing’s battle with cancer deepened his empathy and commitment to those in need.

Facing Retirement and Preparing for the Future

Now at 80, Father Swing reflects on his long and fulfilling career with a mixture of pride and apprehension. He has had the privilege of baptizing multiple generations within his parishes, witnessing firsthand the continuity and growth of his community. His current parishes are more than just places of worship—they are a spiritual family to which he feels deeply connected.

As retirement approaches, Father Swing is both excited and anxious about this transition. While he understands that retirement opens new doors, he is also concerned about the change and what it means for his future. To ensure a smooth transition, Father Swing has been working closely with his two deacons, who will help maintain the strong foundation he has built.

A Church of Inclusion and Compassion

Father Swing’s vision for the Church extends beyond its physical walls to the broader community. He is passionate about creating an environment where all individuals feel welcomed and valued regardless of their past or present struggles. He recalls the marquee statement at his church, “All are welcome,” and considers it a declaration of an inclusive vision. Father Swing believes such an approach is essential for making the Church a place of refuge and healing.

His admiration for Pope Francis aligns with this vision. Despite some people finding fault with the pope’s gentle approach to sinners, Father Swing draws a parallel to Jesus, who was similarly criticized for associating with sinners and offering them new life. For Father Swing, such accusations are a testament to the effectiveness of a loving and inclusive approach to ministry.

Serendipitous Connections and Divine Providence

Father Swing’s life is marked by several remarkable coincidences that seemingly underscore a sense of divine providence. Father Tom Mullen, who founded St. Alexander Parish, was later transferred to St. Thomas Moore Middle School, where Father Swing was a student. Father Mullen was the first priest Father Swing felt he truly knew, as he was his priest from first grade into middle school. Father Swing now serves at the parish that Father Mullen founded.

Additionally, Father Swing’s family played a significant role in the creation of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They donated 70 acres of farmland, which was initially a clearing in the forest. Father Swing fondly recounts how he and his father planted 3,000 spruce trees in this glade. Today, this once empty space has been transformed into a beautiful shrine, symbolizing the seeds of faith and service that Father Swing and his family planted and nurtured over the years.

Conclusion: A Journey of Faith and Fulfillment

Father Swing’s odyssey through life and ministry is a powerful testament to how God’s plans often surpass our own. His story illustrates that even when faced with unexpected changes and challenges, we can find profound purpose and fulfillment. As Father Swing reflects on his life, he acknowledges the divine guidance that has led him through various phases of his journey. “I received extravagant results from very modest plans. In many ways, the sea parted, and I was able to walk through,” he says. His life is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the remarkable ways in which God can lead us to our true calling.

Story by Eleanor Peabody

Published in the November/December 2024 issue of Catholic Life Magazine



