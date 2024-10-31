Blessed the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He has chosen for his own inheritance. From heaven the Lord looks down; He sees all mankind. But see, the eyes of the Lord are upon those who fear Him, upon those who hope for His kindness, to deliver them from death. (Ps 33:12-13, 18-19)

As this issue of Catholic Life reaches homes on the threshold of the Nov. 5 elections that will set our nation’s course, it seems worth asking: Do these words describe our nation? As I ponder it, two contrasting visions of America come to mind. One provokes pessimism, while the other inspires optimism. Let’s start with the former, so as to conclude with reasons for hope.

Cultural Degredation

The pessimistic impulse stems from significant evidence that we are in fact not “a nation whose God is the Lord.” Indeed, much of our culture is dominated by efforts to exclude God, or at least to push Him to the sidelines. In fact, the Christian understanding of God as a loving Creator who has given us a blueprint for leading a good life, a Creator to whom we are accountable, is often ridiculed, sometimes with anger and even violence.

Bestselling author Monsignor James Shea discusses this topic in his book, “The Religion of the Day.” He explains that modern society promotes a neo-pagan “religion of the day,” which suggests that traditional Christian values are part of an oppressive past that should be rejected. This ideology encourages individuals to break free from this oppression and define their own concepts of humanity and happiness. It promotes the idea that people can choose their gender, redefine marriage, determine their own sexual practices, and even decide if the child in the womb should live or die.

This is a world of “choice,” which Bishop Robert Barron has called a “culture of self-invention.” According to this culture’s vision, those who defend traditional values are a threat that must be censored, punished and eliminated. This sad vision is celebrated by certain political movements and even used to try to gain popularity. It is praised and amplified by much of the media.

The Light that Streams from the Eucharist

Thankfully, there is also a very different vision animating people in our nation—one that is radiant with hope and inspiration! We saw it most recently at the Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, where more than 60,000 people fell on their knees in Lucas Oil Stadium to adore Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Prior to that, we saw it locally, starting with “the ANSWER” Eucharistic Rally on June 7 and the pilgrimage that traveled through the Diocese of La Crosse on its way to Indianapolis. With intense joy, and with the fire of God’s love burning in our hearts, we celebrated Jesus, who pours Himself out to us in the Eucharist with the words, “This is My body, given up for you.” We are called to be His missionaries, bringing others to know the transforming love of Jesus in the Eucharist. This Eucharistic Revival continues to be led by our bishops, including our own Bishop Gerard Battersby, who tirelessly and joyfully invites us to welcome Jesus into our hearts so that we can be conformed to Him who is love.

Signs of Hope Abound

There are so many other signs of hope, so many missionaries filled with faith and the fire of love. Think of FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), which has brought Christ and a deeper Catholic faith to tens of thousands of college students on more than 200 campuses around the U.S. Think of all the other beautiful initiatives like Amazing Parish, Franciscan at Home, Dynamic Catholic, the Augustine Institute, Real Life Catholic, Divine Renovation, Ascension Press and on and on. Think of the deepening awareness that, like St. Teresa of Calcutta, we must go from encountering Jesus in the Eucharist to encountering Him in our neighbor in need, around the world and in our own backyard.

Is all of this enough? Which vision will define us? Will we be a “blessed nation whose God is the Lord,” a nation whose people “hope for his kindness,” and are “delivered from death?” (Ps. 33) Let us work to make it so, in our homes, our parishes, our politics and our prayers. Come, Holy Spirit!

Story by Chris Ruff, Director of the Office for Ministries and Social Concerns

Published in the November/December 2024 issue of Catholic Life Magazine