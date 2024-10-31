The Challenges We Face In Suffering

Joseph as a Prefigurement of Christ’s Suffering and Redemption

The Old Testament story of Jacob’s most beloved son, Joseph, is a powerful example of unwavering faith in God in the face of significant suffering. A closer look at Joseph’s life, a prefigurement of Christ’s life, helps us better understand how Jesus endured His sufferings, illuminating a path for us to follow in finding our own hope and help during difficult times.

Jacob’s deep and unique love for Joseph was unmistakable to his brothers, and it fueled their resentment. Joseph’s decision to share his dreams—visions in which his brothers would one day bow before him—only intensified their envy and animosity. Together, these factors bred deep-seated hatred, straining their relationship and setting the stage for the events that would follow.

Joseph’s Suffering

One day, Jacob sent Joseph to his brothers, who were pasturing the sheep. The brothers’ anger rose to a fever pitch as Joseph approached them. Seeing Joseph walking towards them, the brothers conspired to kill him. Joseph’s oldest brother, wanting to save Joseph’s life, suggested the brothers throw him into a cistern instead. After throwing Joseph into the cistern, the brothers then saw a caravan in the distance and agreed to sell Joseph into slavery for 20 pieces of silver to the merchants, who were on their way to Egypt.

Upon returning to their father, the brothers brought Joseph’s blood-stained cloak and presented it to Jacob. They led Jacob to believe that Joseph had been killed by a wild animal, and Jacob was inconsolable over the loss of his favorite son.

Arriving in Egypt, the merchants sold Joseph to Potiphar, one of Pharaoh’s officers. Joseph worked faithfully and was eventually given full charge over Potiphar’s household as the Lord gave success to everything Joseph did. Potiphar’s wife began making advances toward the handsome young Joseph, but Joseph continually resisted, saying he couldn’t sin against God in that way. One day, seeking to escape her grasp, Joseph fled, but she kept hold of his cloak. With his garment in hand, Potiphar’s wife falsely accused Joseph. Potiphar believed her and placed Joseph in prison. “But the Lord showed him steadfast love and favor… and whatever Joseph did, the Lord made it prosper.” (Gn 39:21, 23)

One night, Pharaoh had troubling dreams, but none of his magicians could explain them to him. The chief butler remembered that two years prior, Joseph had described the exact meaning of his dream, which came to pass exactly as Joseph foretold. Thus, Pharaoh summoned Joseph to his table and told Joseph about his dreams. Joseph explained that Pharaoh’s two dreams were really one. With God’s guidance, Joseph gave the interpretation, revealing what He was about to do. The dream was that there would be seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine. Pharaoh would choose a wise man to rule over Egypt, and this person would gather corn during the years of plenty so that the people would have food during the seven years of famine. Due to Joseph’s wisdom, Pharaoh chose him to execute this plan and made him ruler over all of Egypt.

After seven years of plenty, the famine brought people from distant countries to Egypt, including 10 of Joseph’s brothers, who came to purchase grain for their families back in Israel. Joseph had total charge of selling the grain. His brothers, without recognizing him, bowed down to him as ruler of Egypt, which Joseph recalled from his boyhood dreams.

Joseph asked that his brother Simeon remain in prison and that their youngest brother Benjamin be brought to Egypt upon their return to prove that they were now honest men who had repented of their treachery. Later, when the grain ran out, the brothers returned to Egypt with Benjamin. Joseph, who was hidden from their view, wept for joy when he saw his youngest brother. Joseph held a banquet for all his brothers, while having the servants fill their sacks with grain. Further, Joseph had his steward place his own silver cup in Benjamin’s sack. When the cup was found by the guards, Judah cried out with sorrow from his heart, take me as your slave! What shall I say to my father if Benjamin does not return! Jacob will die of grief. (See Gn. 44:33-34)

As Joseph witnessed the remorseful words of Judah and saw the sincere repentance of all of his brothers, he began to weep. He revealed his identity to them and said, “I am your brother, Joseph.” (Gn. 45:3) He expressed his heartfelt forgiveness and they all embraced, weeping together.

After this, Joseph was reunited with his father as he brought him and his extended family to Egypt to live. Joseph provided and fed them bread, allowing them to survive during the time of famine. In this way, Joseph ultimately saved the lives of his family.

Joseph’s Suffering Compared with Jesus’ Suffering

It is obvious that Joseph suffered in numerous ways. Despite his brothers’ betrayal, and losing his family, being sold for 20 silver pieces and enduring physical brutality and intense humiliation during years of imprisonment, Joseph remained faithful to God, whom he had come to know was worthy of his trust. Joseph continued to pray, holding tightly to his relationship with the Lord and believed that God had a good plan and purpose for his life, which had been revealed in his dreams and would unfold in God’s timing. Through his longstanding perseverance, Joseph grew closer to God amidst his suffering and was eventually delivered from it.

Joseph points forward to what Jesus suffered for us. Jesus was betrayed, abandoned by those who were close to Him, sold for 30 pieces of silver, endured unbearable brutality and intense humiliation during the scourging with whips, crowning with thorns, carrying of the cross and crucifixion. Despite this, He remained faithful to the Father. Jesus continued to pray and forgive, holding tightly to His relationship with the Father, and was delivered out of His suffering and death through the triumph of His resurrection. Jesus was reunited with the Father in heaven and continues to save the life of the family of God by feeding us for eternity the bread of life—His own body and blood in the holy Eucharist.

Ways to Respond to Suffering

When we look at the life of Joseph and how he responded to difficulties, we can see a perfect fulfillment in our Savior, Jesus Christ. Consider the following ways to respond to suffering in imitation of them. Of course, all of this requires God’s grace and our cooperation with this grace to endure suffering.

Be faithful in prayer and hold fast to the Lord and His promise of enduring love and faithfulness toward you. Keep an eternal perspective, remembering that suffering will not last forever. Ask for the grace of a good attitude, knowing that you can then move through difficult times with greater hope and peace. Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus and be completely honest with Him regarding your feelings about the suffering. Trust Jesus and continue to thank Him for the blessings He is giving, even in the midst of this particular difficulty, as well as remembering and thanking Him for His blessings in past trials. Share the difficulty you are experiencing with a trusted, understanding person. Don’t keep it bottled up inside. Even Jesus shared the sorrow of His forthcoming passion with His apostles and asked them to pray. While suffering, be attentive to others and do whatever good you can to help someone else. This is a courageous step to take, but you will see its benefits manifest quickly on your behalf.

Jesus’ last words to the apostles before entering His passion were, “In this world, you will experience suffering; take heart, I have overcome the world.” (Jn 16:33) And so we live with a joyful spirit of hope because the love and power of grace obtained for us at the cross by our Savior are infinitely greater than any suffering and evil that we will ever have to face!

Story by Ann Lankford, Director of the Office for Catechesis and Evangelization

Published in the November/December 2024 issue of Catholic Life Magazine