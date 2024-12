The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Juan Pedro Roblez Baltazar is taken off of Administrative Leave and is returning to active ministry as Associate Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, effective December 13, 2024.



The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz is appointed Vicar for Clergy effective December 17, 2024 until July 1, 2025.