Official – January 7, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:
The Reverend Albert Sahayaraj Antonysamy, MSFS, with the permission of the Reverend Sabu Francis, MSFS, Provincial of Guwahati Province, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City, St. Lawrence Parish in Alma, and St. Boniface Parish in Waumandee, with residence at Immaculate Conception Parish rectory in Fountain City, effective December 23, 2024.

