One Family’s Path to Catholic Education

Why the Harris family chose Regis Catholic Schools

When it came to choosing the right school for their three children, Benjamin and Karla Harris found themselves at a crossroads.

After exchanging their wedding vows and baptizing their children at a Lutheran church in the Chippewa Valley, the couple felt called to seek an educational and religious environment that aligns with their duty as parents to guide their children’s faith and academic journey.

Discovering a Christ-Centered Community

“Our search led us to Regis Catholic Schools, an educational haven dedicated to nurturing students of all backgrounds in a Christ-centered environment,” Benjamin said. “Here, we discovered more than just a school; we found a community where reverence for the Eucharist, the teachings of the Church and the sacramental life are not just preserved but lived out daily.”

The family is enrolled at St. James Elementary School, located on the west side of Eau Claire. Seven-year-old Jocelyn is in the second grade, while five-year-old Graham is in kindergarten. Four-year-old Wells is set to begin the 4K program at St. James Elementary School next school year.

Both Benjamin and Karla had several coworkers whose children attended Regis Catholic Schools and spoke highly of the school system.

“We chose Regis Catholic Schools, particularly St. James Elementary School, for our children’s education to ensure it aligns with our spiritual beliefs,” the couple stated. “Our top priority was to have our kids learn and grow in a faith-based education system.”

Education Rooted in Catholicism

While the transition was not without its challenges, Benjamin and Karla say the promise of a new beginning, grounded in the rich tradition of Catholicism, was inviting. Their main goal? Raising their children as individuals of character and faith.

“We respect and appreciate the values and education provided by Regis Catholic Schools, which align closely with our family values, despite our denominational differences,” Benjamin said. “Our children are embracing fundamental values such as compassion, integrity, and respect in a community that resonates with our core principles.”

Partnering with Parents

“As a Catholic school system, we deeply value the trust that parents place in us,” said Paul Pedersen, president of Regis Catholic Schools. “We are honored to partner with parents in the incredible journey of educating their children, the most precious gifts from God.”

“The partnership between parents and educators at Regis Catholic Schools is essential for creating a consistent environment that nurtures both academic and spiritual growth,” added Benjamin and Karla. “Involving parents in their child’s education is crucial, as it holds the entire family accountable for each child’s academic success.”

The Harris family says the teachers and staff at St. James Elementary School have helped make their Catholic education experience positive.

“We appreciate their approach toward communication and transparency,” the couple said. “This has helped address our children’s needs and educational goals, emphasizing important values like kindness, teamwork and responsibility. The teachers at Regis Catholic Schools not only educate; they nurture each student with genuine compassion and dedication, ensuring that every child feels valued from the moment they step through the door.”

Regis Catholic Schools takes pride in being open to families of all faiths who identify with the system’s core values. “In our schools, all students are expected to attend and participate in prayer, the Mass and religious education classes,” said President Pedersen. “For non-Catholic students, the focus is on deepening personal relationships with Jesus Christ and developing a greater understanding between Christian churches.”

Welcoming All Faiths

Benjamin and Karla encourage all families to consider Catholic education, regardless of their religious beliefs.

“You will find a welcoming environment focused on personal spiritual growth and ecumenical understanding,” Benjamin said. “While rooted in Catholic teachings, Regis Catholic Schools encourages all students to explore and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ. This approach fosters a broader understanding and respect among various Christian denominations. The aim here is not conversion but to enrich students’ spiritual lives through shared Christian values. This commitment makes Regis an exceptional place for education that transcends denominational lines.”

The Harris family is grateful to have found an educational home committed to teaching all children in the spirit of love, learning and service.

“Regis Catholic Schools has become more than just an educational institution for us; it is a beacon of hope and a nurturing ground for the future we envision for our family.”

Story by Meghan Kulig, Communications Director for Regis Catholic Schools

Published in the January/February 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine



