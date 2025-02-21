Let the Children Come to Me

Families encounter Christ at St. Paul’s

For Mary Stankowski and Kim Gilray, Christ is the heart and soul of their parish family at St. Paul’s in Mosinee. Time with Jesus in adoration shouldn’t just be for the older adults of the parish they believe, but also offered to the littlest parishioners.

When the idea of family eucharistic adoration was brought to Father Aaron Becker, pastor of St. Paul’s, he embraced it with immediate enthusiasm and support.

“Mary reached out to me regarding the idea. She wanted to introduce her children to Jesus, which seemed like a worthwhile endeavor. I thought, what better way to do this than to bring the children to lay at the feet of Jesus?” says Father Becker.

Forming the Family

A family group founded by Kim and Mary targets families with young children. In honor of the Blessed Mother, these families gather on the first Saturday of each month from September to May to enjoy activities, playtime and snacks.

“Our intention was to create a community for families to come together and share the journey of trying to live our faith as a family and to share resources to help our families grow deeper in our faith,” Mary explains.

During the summer of 2023, the Gilrays and Stankowskis were looking for a way to gather families together in a faith setting.

“Father Becker had shown interest in our family group as soon as he was assigned to our parish the previous fall,” Mary remembers. “He was a strong supporter of what we were doing and was happy to work with any ideas we came up with.

During the same time, Mary and Kim were both bringing their children along to eucharistic adoration. However, the quiet and stillness of adoration did not always overlay well with the energy and curiosity of their little ones.

“It was challenging to keep the kids quiet, and we had to keep the time short. Even the materials we brought to help them focus and stay occupied sometimes created more noise than we intended,” Mary explains. “That’s when it occurred to me—wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a kid-friendly adoration time. “I shared the idea with Kim, who was on board right away, and when we talked to Father Becker, he was excited to help bring it to life!”

Gathering Together

Mary and Father Becker met to plan the first date, time and the nuts and bolts of this new family eucharistic adoration idea.

“We decided to keep it short, no longer than 20-25 minutes,” explains Mary. “Our focus was on families that have kids that range from babies to 12 years old. We thought it would be good to expose the kids to all the parts of adoration. So, we decided to include the traditional songs sung in adoration, some quiet time guided by Father Becker, some simple prayers and songs, and conclude with benediction and the divine praises.”

Kim requested the children be invited to kneel on the steps of the altar so they could be close to Jesus. Father Becker welcomed the idea.

With the plan in place, Mary and Kim created a handout that explained what was happening during adoration. The handout also included songs and prayers.

“We hoped this would also be helpful for parents who might be new to adoration,” Mary says.

As is often the case with anything new, it can be difficult to gauge how participants will respond. Quickly though, word of the adoration group reached other families and those beyond their initial group.

“The first family adoration in August was absolutely amazing!” says Mary. “It surpassed all our expectations! Father Becker did an amazing job of creating a prayerful experience for the kids. He used incense, invited them to come up close to Jesus and guided them throughout the whole experience.”

Mary and Kim were also prepared for the needs of the littlest family members with a collection of children’s books. The response was just as they hoped.

“The children gradually approached as they began to feel more comfortable. Some needed their parents to come along with them,” Mary remembers. “The work of the Holy Spirit was evident that night. As parents, we were deeply touched by what we witnessed.”

The decision to continue family adoration was an easy one given the excitement and joy of that first evening. The families and parents agreed that creating a regular schedule for adoration would allow the children to be close to Jesus in a more intimate setting.

“Father also offered some of the children the opportunity to serve during adoration,” says Mary. “This was very exciting for our children who were too young to serve at Mass. They helped with the incense, rang the bells and helped Father Becker don his humeral veil for benediction.”

As time went by, the children became comfortable enough to come up to the altar during adoration. Knowing what to expect and what to do gave them confidence to be active participants. They also became more familiar with the hymns.

“It has been wonderful to see different families coming to experience eucharistic adoration with their children,” says Kim. “It is not always a large group, but I trust that the Holy Spirit is bringing the right people at the right times. I know He can multiply the effect of grace regardless of the number of families present. One of my favorite parts is watching the children sit with anticipation in the front few pews. As soon as Father Becker invites them forward, they excitedly run to kneel before Jesus at the sanctuary steps.”

“We often say that children can’t understand or that we need something flashy to engage them. However, what we truly need is Jesus, and that is enough,” says Father Becker. “The children are naturally drawn to Him. I lead with the music and the prayers, and it’s enjoyable to sometimes step back and let the kids sing. I’ve even heard from parents a few times that they are learning something as well.”

Increasing Closeness to Jesus

The blessings of family adoration at St. Paul’s are many and noticeable to Kim and Mary. There is a joy in the children as they participate in the prayers at adoration and a desire to attend all adoration events, both at St. Paul’s and other parishes.

“Our children now like to stop at the front of the church after Mass to kneel before Jesus in the tabernacle for a moment,” Kim explains. “They tell Him ‘hi’ or ‘goodbye,’ say ‘I love you,’ wave, or blow kisses. They have definitely made the connection that Jesus is truly present in the Eucharist.”

And the impact goes far beyond the children.

“Another surprising fruit has been how family eucharistic adoration has impacted the adults present,” says Kim. “My husband, Ethan, and several other family members and friends that we have invited had never prayed at adoration previously. Now that they are familiar with it and understand more about adoration, they are praying with Jesus in this way as part of their own personal prayer. It has been really exciting to see that desire to be near our Eucharistic Lord growing in both the children and the adults.” And as the desire has grown and deepened, so have relationships within the parish.

“The family eucharistic adoration nights have also been a really wonderful way for families to connect with each other and with Father Becker,” Kim shares. “It facilitates a deeper spiritual connection as we pray together and a playful sense of community as we share a treat and spend some time together afterward. Our children look forward to seeing the friends they have made at Mass and other church activities.”

Offering the Invitation

Family eucharistic adoration at St. Paul’s is now held every other month after its heartening and encouraging beginning. New families receive a special invitation to attend, and a personal invitation to families at Mass is another way Mary and Kim have gathered new members.

Mary explained that Father Becker encourages all couples to join a family group as part of their preparation for their child’s baptism. He even takes the initiative to pair Mary and Kim with new familes to foster connection and support.

Come Let Us Adore Him

Family eucharistic adoration begins with Father Becker processing in with the altar servers and incense. He invites everyone to kneel as he brings out Jesus and places Him in the monstrance. Then families sing “O Saving Victim Opening Wide.”

Father Becker invites the children to come closer to Jesus. He encourages them to share about their day or anything on their minds and hearts.

During the benediction, Father Becker explains to the children that because he is wearing the humeral veil and his hands are in the pockets, the blessing given to them comes directly from Jesus. The bells are rung, and the Lord is incensed during this time.

As Father Becker and the altar servers later process out of the sanctuary, the families sing “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name.”

Knowing Jesus and Adoring Him

Mary and Kim drew from their own previous personal experiences with eucharistic adoration to bring the practice to St. Paul’s, deeply aware of the transformative power of being in the holy presence of Jesus.

Mary reflected on her time living in Milwaukee before moving to Central Wisconsin, where she was fortunate to be part of a vibrant Catholic community. There, she had access to numerous opportunities for spiritual growth through young adult and church-based activities. Many of the diocese’s young priests were actively involved in these events, fostering family-friendly communities centered around adoration and Mass. These experiences left a lasting impression and served as part of the inspiration for starting the family group and family adoration at St. Paul’s.

“I began praying at eucharistic adoration as a young mom, when our first child was about three years old,” Kim explains. “I was taking him weekly to Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS) at a parish in Wausau. At the same time, there was adoration taking place in the church. Since I had some time to spare before pick-up, I decided to go in and spend some time with Jesus. Soon, my little son became curious about what I was doing while he was at CGS, so we would stop by for a few minutes together before heading home. He loved sitting in the front pew and saying ‘hi’ to Jesus.”

These early visits to adoration, shared with her young son before heading home, marked the beginning of a deeper spiritual journey for Kim. What started as a simple way to spend time with Jesus in a rare moment of free time became an intentional and meaningful practice that connected her family to the presence of Jesus in a tangible way.

“Looking back, I can see how God gradually grew my desire for and comfort with praying during eucharistic adoration over several years. By the fall of 2023, my heart was ready to take on the commitment of a regular holy hour. Those quiet moments with Jesus have become the highlight of my personal prayer life. Some days, I feel His presence so intensely and so closely that my heart could burst as I gaze at Him in the monstrance. Other days, I feel nothing, yet I have the opportunity to make an act of faith, trusting that He is still equally present before me and within me. Spending time with Our Lord during eucharistic adoration has healed my ability to relate with God the Father as His daughter. It has also helped me receive the love He longs to pour out on me and has boosted my confidence in sharing my prayer life and faith with others.”

Strengthening the Family

Although eucharistic adoration may not be the first activity families consider to strengthen their Faith, the families of St. Paul Parish have found adoration to be the perfect family activity.

“Being in the presence of the Lord brings peace and hope into hearts amidst our personal struggles,” Mary says. “I often experience His tenderness and love as I gaze at Him and know that He is lovingly gazing at me. I think it is a special gift for kids to be able to witness the sacred events of adoration and Mass by being up close to the Lord on the altar and witnessing closely what Father is doing. In their tender hearts and minds, they get to deeply process the profound depths of our faith in ways that we probably will never know. What a privilege it is for them to experience that! We are planting seeds in their hearts and allowing the Holy Spirit to do the rest.”

“Jesus loves little children, and He knows what it was like to be one,” says Kim. “Our Lord created children with short attention spans and meets them where they are at. He desires them to come close and to get to know Him, especially while their little hearts are so pure and open to God.” Children are just as important as adults in the body of Christ, and they are the future of the Church. We give them the chance to encounter Our Lord when we bring them to adoration, whether it is a family-friendly event or not. Take your kids to be with Jesus, even if it is just a few minutes. Help them to see that Our Lord is there looking at them and He loves them.”

The family adoration initiative at St. Paul Parish is a testament to how the smallest acts of faith can yield profound spiritual growth. What began as an effort to introduce children to the Eucharist has become a source of grace for entire families, strengthening their bond with Christ and with each other. In the sacred stillness of adoration, children and adults alike discover the joy of being in Jesus’ presence. This growing tradition reflects the power of community and prayer, reminding all who participate that the Eucharist is at the heart of a vibrant and thriving Church.

Story by Mary Kay McPartlin

Published in the Spring 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine

