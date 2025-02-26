Forming the Souls of Young Men

How the St. Joseph House became a model of authentic Christian community

The St. Joseph House sits on the west hill of Chippewa Falls. From the outside, nothing distinguishes it from the sea of whitewashed, turn-of-the-century homes in this middle-class neighborhood. But as I approach the front porch, I can see through the window that the TV stand in the living room is missing a TV. In its place is a portrait of St. Joseph, Terror of Demons and a small crucifix. It seems the residents here have more important things to focus on than watching “Dancing with the Stars.”

At the door, I’m greeted by Nicholas Jaramillo, who welcomes me inside. I’m soon joined by two other residents, Anthony Anderson and Abraham Geibel. All three are active young men in their 20s. What distinguishes and unites them is their shared love of Christ and the Church. These young men have chosen to live together in bonds of fellowship and prayer, devoting themselves to a sacramental life and the teachings of the Catholic Church. If the idea and commitment sound familiar, it’s because it is rooted in Acts 2:42, which tells us that the early disciples “devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers.” The St. Joseph House follows the model of authentic Christian community that existed in the days of the apostles.

We sit down to talk in the comfortable and surprisingly clean living room—impressive considering that the house is shared by a group of five young men in their 20s. Along with Nicholas, Anthony and Abraham, George Lynch and Lucas Kohls also reside in the house. With five bedrooms, the home is at maximum capacity. Together, these five men have made a conscious choice to encounter Christ as a community—a community of men seeking divine intimacy, virtuous friendships and vocational discernment.

Creating the Tools for Sainthood

John Shakal soon arrives. He and Lucas Kohls founded St. Joseph House in 2021 following John’s profound encounter with Christ before the Blessed Sacrament, which inspired the idea for a new apostolate. John recognized the need to equip young men with the tools to pursue sainthood—the ultimate goal of every Catholic. He believed that young men require opportunities to develop a prayer life, form virtuous friendships and cultivate a sense of Christian vocation.

To take the first steps, Lucas and John established St. Joseph House, LLC, which owns the house that serves as a home for this community of young men. The residents pay rent to cover the mortgage, ensuring that the apostolate operates without imposing a burden on local parishes. In fact, the initiative is designed to be completely financially independent. The only assistance John sought from the Church was a blessing from Bishop William Patrick Callahan and permission for Father Jesse Burish and Father Brandon Guenther to serve as informal chaplains to the residents.

From left to right: Father Brandon Guenther, Lucas Kohls, John Shakal, Bishop William Patrick Callahan, Father Jesse Burish and David Rider at the St. Joseph House in Chippewa Falls in 2022. John and Lucas co-founded St. Joseph House, LLC. Lucas and David were both original residents.

St. Joseph House, LLC, is managed by Lucas Kohls, whose full-time job is shelter coordinator for Sojourner House, a Catholic Charities shelter in Eau Claire. In 2021, Lucas was exploring how to invest his money wisely while serving the greater good. He decided to sell his stock positions and used the proceeds as a down payment for St. Joseph House. By keeping occupancy near maximum and rent low, the residents can build up a nest egg of their own and use their money for good as well.

Formation and Vocation

Residents of St. Joseph House encounter and deepen their relationship with Christ by engaging in human, spiritual, intellectual and apostolic formation. From the human side, they support each other in growing in virtue (and eliminating vice) so they can be free to love God and neighbor. From the spiritual side, they pray together and separately, including an hour of eucharistic adoration every week. They participate in the sacraments by attending weekend Mass and, if their work schedules allow it, daily Mass.

Intellectually, they are encouraged to engage in spiritual readings, including readings from Scripture. They gather every Thursday for “Community Night,” where they share a meal and have long discussions about religion and philosophy (and sometimes politics!). The evening ends with a communal Night Prayer from the Liturgy of the Hours.

Finally, the residents engage in apostolic formation. This could mean small group leadership, sharing testimony, intercessory prayer or volunteering with the Church or the community. For example, Abraham volunteers as a server at Notre Dame Church, and George and Nicholas are regular ushers. Each resident establishes his own formation goals by creating a Personal Program for Life.

It’s important to clarify that the term “vocation” used here does not specifically refer to a calling to the priesthood. The St. Joseph House was not intended to be a preparatory school for those wishing to enter the seminary. Before visiting, I was already acquainted with two of the residents, Abraham and Lucas, because both men recently became engaged. A few weeks prior, they and their fiancées came to my office for assistance in preparing for marriage. For these two gentlemen, “vocation” means vocation to a life of marriage and family.

I asked the men about their experiences at St. Joseph House. Abraham mentioned that the sense of community has been the most significant aspect for him. He felt isolated during his time in a previous apartment, far from home and lacking the support of fellow Catholics. At St. Joseph House, he has begun to forge genuine Catholic friendships. Anthony noted that living in the house has enriched his prayer life and intellectual formation, making him more aware of his faith. Nicholas added, regarding God’s purpose for him, “I am right where I need to be right now.”

Authentic Friendships

As we toured the house, I found myself trying to envision the kind of life these men led, reflecting back on my own youth. They showed me the pool table and the gaming station in the partially finished basement. It was there that conversations about God, the Church and spiritual growth unfolded freely, allowing them to express their innermost thoughts without reservation. Lasting friendships blossomed in this environment.

Lucas, who will soon leave the house to start a life with his new bride, shared that John will be his best man, and that three of the groomsmen are current or former members of St. Joseph House. He viewed this as a testament to the deep friendships that have flourished within these walls.

I sensed that the intentional community at St. Joseph House provided a continuous source of joy and authentic friendship for its residents. As Christ said, “Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am among them.” (Mt 18:20) St. Joseph House gives these men an opportunity to encounter Christ together, and for a young man seeking to live his vocation, nothing could be better for the soul.

In August 2022, Bishop Callahan visited St. Joseph House to give his blessing. Lucas recalls that during his visit, the bishop predicted, “There are going to be great things coming out of here.” So far, four current and former members have been called to the vocation of marriage and family. While we wait to see what other vocations may emerge, it is clear that St. Joseph House has already succeeded in fostering a community of intentional disciples—faithful men called to announce the Good News of the Gospel.

Story by Dan Rislove

Published in the Spring 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine



