47 Years of Dedication

Honoring Pam Willer’s legacy

In July 1977, Pam Willer, a lifelong resident of La Crosse, nervously approached the main building of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of La Crosse, now known as the Holy Cross Diocesan Center. Although she wasn’t Catholic, Pam was eager to begin a new chapter as she interviewed for the position of office secretary for the Times Review, the diocesan weekly newspaper. After passing a typing test on an electric typewriter, she was hired the same day, embarking on what would become an extraordinary 47-year career dedicated to the mission of the Church.

Pam began her work at Times Review on July 18, 1977, during a time when parish bulletins and diocesan newspapers were essential sources of Catholic news. She quickly became indispensable, taking on tasks ranging from logo design to assisting with correspondence. Her exceptional typing skills were essential to the newspaper’s operations, which relied on handwritten notes and electric typewriters in the pre-digital era.

Transforming the Times Review

When Pam joined, the Times Review was a 16-page broadsheet heavily reliant on manual processes. National and international news arrived via teletype from Catholic News Service, while local stories were crafted by staff writers. The production process was labor-intensive, with typesetting and printing outsourced to Denver.

The same dedication, very different office setting and equipment—

Pam typesets in the early days of the diocesan communications office.

By 1984, technological advancements brought an electronic typesetter to the diocese, revolutionizing operations. Stories could now be printed locally at the La Crosse Tribune, saving time and resources. Pam, who had become the typesetter, embraced the changes and played a pivotal role in this transition. For years, she arranged every page of every issue, ensuring the newspaper was accurate and visually polished.

Her responsibilities continued to expand. Pam stepped into the role of graphic designer when the position suddenly became vacant, assembling entire issues and designing advertisements with precision. Over time, she took on multiple roles, including circulation coordinator, copy editor, and interim editor, ensuring the newspaper’s smooth production during periods of change.

Pam’s adaptability and attention to detail were essential to the success of Times Review. Her leadership and commitment helped transform the publication into a trusted source of Catholic news, laying the foundation for what is now Catholic Life magazine.

A Voice of Admiration

Pam’s colleagues and collaborators recognized her exceptional contributions. Monsignor Michael Gorman, then chancellor of the diocese, worked closely with Pam on pastoral letters and other significant documents. Reflecting on their collaboration, he said, “I was always very impressed by how few corrections needed to be made. She was very good.” His remarks underscore the professionalism and high standards Pam brought to her work.

Her impact extended beyond her technical skills. Pam became a trusted colleague to pastors and writers, supporting their efforts to share the Gospel. She was instrumental in ensuring that the diocesan newspaper and, later, Catholic Life magazine, reflected the mission and values of the Church.

Connecting Through Stories

For Pam, the most meaningful part of her work was meeting parishioners and hearing their stories. “Small rural parishes have a unique beauty,” she said. “In these close-knit communities, families often attend the same parish for generations, sharing in baptisms, weddings, and funerals together. These churches become the heart of their faith and family life, and the stories that emerge from them are extraordinary—they deserve to be shared and celebrated.”

Pam and her husband Jerry, look forward to more shared time together

now that Pam has retired after 47 years of service to the Diocese of La Crosse.



Pam cherished the opportunity to help highlight the inspiring lives of parishioners whose actions reflect God’s love. She played a key role in ensuring the magazine’s mission to feature at least one story from each parish, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose across the diocese.

Submissions for Catholic Life often come from pastors, who recommend parishioners whose lives embody hope and demonstrate God’s love through their actions. These stories inspire readers and serve as a reminder of the profound impact faith-filled individuals and communities have within the Church and beyond.

Memories of Historic Moments

Over her 47 years, Pam witnessed and contributed to many historic milestones. One of her proudest achievements was producing a 64-page issue celebrating Auxiliary Bishop John Paul’s appointment as the seventh bishop of La Crosse. Despite the tight deadlines, Pam’s dedication never failed to ensure the publication’s success.

She also recalls other significant events, including the death of St. Teresa of Calcutta, the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II and the publication of the fourth diocesan synod book. Pam worked closely with Bishop Raymond Burke on the synod book, ensuring the document was meticulously prepared and visually engaging. Pam remembered, reflecting on her role in creating a document that was both accurate and beautifully presented.

Pam’s attention to detail and ability to adapt under pressure exemplified her commitment to excellence. Her work ensured that the diocese’s message was conveyed with clarity and professionalism, leaving a lasting impression on those she worked with and those who read the publications she helped create.

A Lifelong Love for the Mass

While she wasn’t Catholic when she began her career, Pam’s time at the diocese deepened her connection to the Catholic Faith. “I love the Mass; I just love it,” she shared. “I want to learn everything I can about the Catholic Faith,” she said with enthusiasm.

Pam continues to grow in her faith, using tools like the Hallow app to learn Mass responses and feel more connected during worship. “Now I can recite prayers along with everyone else at Mass, and I feel good about being more involved,” she said.

Pam draws inspiration from figures like St. Teresa of Calcutta, marveling at the Catholic Church’s legacy of saints. “You don’t hear about people of other religions at that same level of recognition,” she reflected.

A Legacy of Dedication

For Pam, her work was more than a job—it was a vocation. “My job was incredibly interesting, and I worked with many great people, so it didn’t feel like work,” she said. Reflecting on her career, she added, “I truly loved it.”

Pam’s contributions over 47 years have left an indelible mark on the Diocese of La Crosse. Her unwavering dedication to the Church’s mission, her passion for sharing the stories of others and her own faith journey have inspired countless lives. As she moves into retirement, her legacy of service and devotion will continue to resonate, a testament to the power of one person’s commitment to the Church.