Eucharistic Encounters with the Living Christ

“…That your joy may be complete”(Jn 15:11)

As Catholics, we know that when a priest prays during Mass, using the words of Jesus from the Last Supper and invoking the Holy Spirit, the bread and wine truly become the body and blood of Christ. The holy Eucharist is not merely a symbol; it is Jesus Himself—both God and man—Who makes Himself truly and substantially present to us.

We cannot “see” Jesus in holy Communion, as this reality of His true presence is beyond what any of our senses can fathom. However, when we receive the holy Eucharist, we encounter Jesus personally, just as the apostles did when they were in His physical presence.

The profound mystery of Jesus’ Real Presence in the Eucharist is a matter of faith, and the reason we can place our faith in this truth is because Jesus is a Divine Person, and what God says, truly is. This is evident from the beginning of creation: any word that God speaks comes into being. Therefore, Jesus has the authority and power to change the bread and wine into His sacred body and precious blood.

The gift of this miracle proceeds from God’s love. Jesus desires to give Himself to us and to be intimately united with us in holy Communion. We know that without food, our physical bodies will wither and die. In the same way, Christ humbles Himself to feed us, for without the spiritual nourishment of the holy Eucharist, our souls will wither and die. Jesus’ own words confirm this fact: “Remain in Me, as I remain in you.… Anyone who does not remain in Me will be thrown out like a branch and wither…. As the Father loves Me, so I also love you. Remain in My love.”

(Jn 15:4a, 6a, 9)

The most important reality of our daily Christian life is God’s very life within us. Jesus gifts us with Himself so that we may grow in union with Him and be filled with His joy. As Jesus said, “I have told you this so that My joy may be in you and your joy may be complete.” (Jn 15:11) And His joy is the ultimate desire of our hearts!

A Eucharistic Encounter

A Scripture passage that illustrates how Jesus led His followers in the midst of very challenging circumstances to find His complete joy is the account following His resurrection. Understandably, Jesus’ followers were deeply distressed by His being condemned to death and crucified. Two of Jesus’ disciples left Jerusalem and were headed to Emmaus because they had lost the hope “that He was the One to redeem Israel.” (Lk 24:21)

As they walked, Jesus joined Cleopas and his companion, though they were unable to recognize Him. He asked them what they were discussing, aware of their profound grief. The two disciples recounted the details of the crucifixion and shared the women’s stirring report about a vision of angels proclaiming that Jesus was alive.

Jesus then explained the promises made by God in the Old Testament, which aimed to restore us back into His family after the disastrous rupture caused by the original sin of our first parents. He conveyed how the Messiah had to suffer and be crucified to fulfill these promises. Although the two disciples listened intently, they still did not fully understand His words.

As they approached the village of Emmaus in the evening, the two travelers urged Jesus to stay with them for dinner. “While they were at the table, Jesus took the bread, blessed it, broke it and gave it to them. At that moment, their eyes were opened, and they recognized Him; then He vanished from their sight. They said to each other, ‘Did not our hearts burn within us while He spoke with us on the road and opened the Scriptures to us?’” (Lk 24:30-32)

After receiving the holy Eucharist—embracing Jesus Himself in their hearts—the disciples were now able to understand how He fulfilled the Scriptures through His Suffering, Death and Resurrection. The peace and joy of the risen Christ calmed their troubled and despondent hearts. Overwhelmed by this amazing experience, they immediately returned to Jerusalem to share with the apostles their encounter with the risen Lord and “how Jesus was revealed to them in the breaking of the bread.” (Lk 24:35)

Jesus then appeared to this group and said to them, “Peace to you.” The Lord calmed their astonishment by showing them His hands and feet which bore the nail marks from the crucifixion. While they were filled with joy, questions remained in their heart. To help confirm their faith that He was alive, Jesus asked for something to eat and ate a piece of fish in their presence.

When Our Eyes Are “Opened” to Recognize Jesus

In a way, we experience this “Emmaus moment” every time we receive Jesus in holy Communion. Let’s compare the sequence of events in Scripture to our daily lives and see how it can enhance our own experiences. In the ups and downs of everyday life, we encounter challenges and burdens that can easily overwhelm us. Just as the two disciples walked with Jesus and discussed the troubling events of their day, we also need to spend time each day conversing with and listening to Him. We must hold on to the truth that Jesus is alive and always with us. It is important to share with Him whatever weariness may be weighing on our hearts. Everything we experience matters to Him!

When attending Mass, it is essential to spiritually place our struggles on the altar as our offering to Jesus. The term “Eucharist” means “thanksgiving,” so we should also bring the good things in our lives to Mass and express our gratitude to the Lord, such as for answered prayers.

As we actively participate in the Mass, the Scriptures help us to know Jesus better and prepare us to encounter Him in holy Communion. The Bible readings presented during Mass stir our thoughts as we hear and ponder Jesus’ words. The homily provides an explanation that deepens our understanding of Jesus’ message for each of us personally. When the priest, acting in the person of Christ, takes the bread, blesses it through the words of consecration, and gives us the holy Eucharist, our eyes are opened, and we recognize that the Eucharist is indeed Jesus. This awareness grows over time as we faithfully come to receive Him.

When we receive the risen Christ in holy Communion, His peace can gradually settle any troubles in our hearts. The wonderful aspect of this amazing experience is that we can encounter Jesus not just every Sunday, but every day. Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, we will want to invite Jesus to “stay with us,” deepening our friendship and transforming our hearts as we become more and more like the person He created us to be. We will also feel excited to share such personal encounters with the risen Lord with others, whenever it seems appropriate and we feel an internal “nudge” to do so.

Our Experience of Joy in the Lord

It is an incredible comfort to recognize again and again that God continues to work so intimately in our lives. This realization brings a deep sense of joy, which is something every person seeks. And yet, only God can give us this true, interior joy. As life goes on, new questions and difficulties still arise. So, how do we continue to experience this joy?

The following truths, remembered with certitude, will keep our hearts open to receiving the joy that Jesus desires to give us:

• We are never alone. Jesus said, “I am with you always.” (Mt 28:20b)

• We are loved beyond all telling. “I have loved you with an everlasting love.” (Jer 31:3)

• We are understood. “Before I formed you in your mother’s womb, I knew you.… I know you well.” (Ps 139:13, 14b)

• We are heirs to God’s promises. “As proof that you are sons and daughters, God sent the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying out ‘Abba Father!’…. So you are … also an heir, through God.” (Gal 4:6-7)

• The Eucharist is Jesus and He desires to be united with us always, leading us to eternal life. Christ explained, “He who eats My flesh and drinks My Blood abides in Me and I in him…. He who eats this bread will live forever.” (Jn 6:56, 58b)The main focus of our eucharistic encounters is to unite with Jesus and experience joy in our relationship with Him. As our first pope wrote for our benefit, “Without having seen Him you love Him; though you do not now see Him you believe in Him and rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory.” (1 Pt 1:8-9) This joy is beyond words and filled with the splendor and beauty of the very presence of Jesus!

By Ann Lankford, Director of the Office for Catechesis and Evangelization

Published in the Spring 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine