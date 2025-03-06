Living our faith out loud during Lent

Christianity isn’t the default societal norm anymore, and that means it’s time to step up. What the world needs now are bold, faith-filled witnesses – people who stand firm in their beliefs, even when it’s not popular. It’s not so different from the earliest days of the Church when Jesus sent the apostles out to “go and make disciples.” In apostolic times, the way of Christ can be countercultural, and even shocking to many. It strikes me that this season of Lent can be a bit of an “Apostolic Age bootcamp” for us to embrace boldness for Christ and examine our level of comfort as leaders who live our faith publicly in these three areas:

Are you willing to wear it?

Whether it’s wearing ashes on Ash Wednesday or refraining from eating meat on Fridays, living as Catholic leaders today might raise some eyebrows and invite some questions, or even criticism. Do you tend to shy away from the attention these practices might draw or welcome the questions as an opportunity to deepen the conversation? Do you know that the attention often isn’t on you personally, but on the viewer who sees Christ represented in some way and is invited by that toward self-reflection?

Self-sacrifice vs. Self-centeredness.

Jesus’ example of loving, servant leadership was radical 2,000 years ago and looks just as radical when we follow his model today. How do you lead with humility, joy and self-sacrifice oriented toward the good of the other rather than the self-focus the world emphasizes? The world glorifies self-promotion, but Christ calls us to promote his kingdom.

Say “no” to say “yes.”

When we say “no” to the small things we choose to give up for Lent, we’re creating the space and discipline to say “yes” just a little bit more to what God has for us. What will you give up this Lent, and how will you invite the Lord to fill that space a little bit more? An apostolic leader is one who is courageous in practice at home just as they are in the streets.

Living as Catholic leaders in our world today requires more and more courage, humility and willingness to stand out, especially when it’s not the popular norm. May this Lent be a time to practice being a visible witness of Catholic leadership the world so deeply needs!

By Dan Celucci, CEO of the Catholic Leadership Institute.