Officials March 18, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Mariapackiam Pitcha Savari, Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Milladore, St. Michael Parish in Junction City, and St. Bartholomew Parish in Mill Creek, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes in order to return to his home diocese, effective April 24, 2025.

The Reverend Biju Chennala Kunjukutty, MSFS, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph’s Ridge and St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge, is appointed Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Milladore, St. Michael Parish in Junction City, and St. Bartholomew Parish in Mill Creek, with residence at St. Wenceslaus Parish rectory in Milladore, effective April 24, 2025.

The Very Reverend Jesse D. Burish, Pastor of Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls, and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, and Dean of the Chippewa Falls Deanery, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes and has been given permission to accept a position in the Dicastery for Eastern Churches in Rome, effective May 5, 2025.

The Reverend Msgr. Michael J. Gorman, Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, has requested the status of senior priest and it has been granted, effective July 1,

2025.The Reverend Joseph C. Nakwah, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Halder and Sacred Heart Parish in Cassel, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes in order to return to his home diocese, effective July 1, 2025.