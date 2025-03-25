Officials

Officials – March 25, 2025

This article was posted on: March 25, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Richland Center, has requested the status of Senior Priest, and it has been granted, effective July 1, 2025.

Deacon David J. Allen, serving as Deacon at Blessed Sacrament Parish in La Crosse, is also appointed Parish Director of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph’s Ridge and St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge, effective April 24, 2025.

