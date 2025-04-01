Officials – April 1, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend Damian Joseph Redfern, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, has submitted his resignation as Pastor for personal reasons and it has been accepted, effective March 27, 2025.

Deacon Gerald T. Rynda, who serves as Deacon at St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, is also appointed Parish Director of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective March 28, 2025.

Deacon Russell Maples (Diocese of Evansville), serving as Deacon at St. Agnes Parish in Weston and St. Florian Parish in Hatley, has requested to be released from his responsibilities at the parishes and that request has been granted, effective March 1, 2025.



Deacon James D. Trzinski, currently on leave of absence from his appointment to serve as Deacon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Almond, has submitted his resignation from the parish and it has been accepted, effective March 25, 2025.