Officials – May 6, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Monsignor Robert P. Hundt is released from his responsibilities as Judicial Vicar of the Tribunal and is appointed Collegiate Judge in the Tribunal, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish and Adjutant Judicial Vicar, is appointed Judicial Vicar of the Tribunal, with residence at Holy Cross Diocesan Center, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Samuel A. Martin, Pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau, is appointed Vicar for Clergy, with residence at Holy Cross Diocesan Center, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Steven J. Weller, Associate Pastor of Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and Chaplain at Assumption Middle School and Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids, is appointed Director of Vocations, with residence at Holy Cross Diocesan Center, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Matthew L. Bowe, Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in St. Mary’s Ridge, Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton and St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Norwalk, is appointed Pastor of the parishes, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Ethan J. Hokamp, Parochial Administrator of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, is appointed Pastor of the parish, effective July 1, 2025.

The Very Reverend Brandon A. Guenther, Parochial Administrator of Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, is appointed Pastor of the parish, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Arturo Vigueras, Parochial Administrator of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, is appointed Pastor of the parish, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Cruz Divakaram Iruthayam, Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, is appointed Pastor of the parish, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Chinnappan Pelavendran, Parochial Administrator of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wauzeka, is appointed Pastor of these parishes, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Angisamy Irudayaraj, Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Auburndale, St. Kilian Parish in Blenker and St. Michael Parish in Hewitt, is appointed Pastor of these parishes, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Nathaniel W. Kuhn, Director of Vocations, is appointed Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Richland Center, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Juan Pedro Roblez Baltazar, Associate Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, is appointed Associate Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Richland Center, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Richland Center area, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Timothy L. Oudenhoven, Parochial Administrator of Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, and Director of Marian Messengers, is appointed Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, with residence at St. Charles Borromeo Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Daniel J. Sedlacek, Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Genoa and Chaplain at Aquinas High School in La Crosse, is appointed Pastor of Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, with residence at Notre Dame Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Don Bosco Amburose, from the Diocese of Vellore, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Halder and Sacred Heart Parish in Cassel, with residence at St. Patrick Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend John P. Zweber, Associate Pastor of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Durand, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Mondovi and Holy Rosary Parish in Lima, is appointed Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Roncalli Newman Parish, both in La Crosse, with residence at Blessed Sacrament Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Daniel R. Williams, Associate Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish, both in Wisconsin Rapids, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish, both in Stevens Point, with residence at St. Stephen Parish rectory, and Chaplain at Pacelli High School and Pacelli Middle School in Stevens Point, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend David C. Olson, Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, is released from his responsibilities at the parish, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty, Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Roncalli Newman Parish, both in La Crosse, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Francis Parish in Ellsworth, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Monsignor Robert P. Hundt is released from his responsibilities as Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph’s Ridge and St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Sengole V. Vethanayagam, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Stratford and St. Andrew Parish in Rozelville, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph’s Ridge and St. Peter Parish in Middle Ridge, with residence at St. Joseph Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz is released from his responsibilities as Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Joseph Albert Saleth, Pastor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield and St. Mark Parish in Rothschild, is appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Eric J. Mashak, Associate Pastor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield and St. Mark Parish in Rothschild, and Chaplain at Newman Catholic Middle School and Newman Catholic High School in Wausau, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Stratford and St. Andrew Parish in Rozelville, with residence at St. Joseph Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Timothy M. Reither, Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Genoa, with residence at the parish rectory, and Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School and Aquinas High School in La Crosse, effective July 1, 2025.

Deacon Joseph J. Glatczak, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed as Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish with residence at the parish rectory, and Chaplain at Assumption High School and Assumption Middle School in Wisconsin Rapids, effective July 1, 2025.

Deacon Matthew M. Szymanski, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

Deacon Brian F. Ward, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, with residence at St. Paul Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

Deacon Gerald T. Rynda is released from his responsibilities as Parish Director of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective July 1, 2025.