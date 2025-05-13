Officials – May 13, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Barry P. Saylor, Pastor of Christ the King Parish in Spencer and Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, is appointed Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Irudayanathan Thainase, Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Cazenovia, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Keyesville and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lone Rock is appointed Pastor of Christ the King Parish in Spencer and Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, with residence at Christ the King Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.

The Reverend Arockiaraj Paristham, Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Anthony de Padua in Cazenovia, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Keyesville and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lone Rock, with residence at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2025.