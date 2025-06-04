Macy’s ascent to faith through the Eucharist

Late one Saturday night, Mrs. Jenna Lynch, the youth minister at Assumption Catholic Schools (ACS) at the time, and I were preparing for the upcoming ACS talent show. What began as a simple planning session turned into hours of discussion. As midnight approached, she somehow convinced me to accompany her to the Marian Center for Peace, home to the perpetual adoration chapel in Wisconsin Rapids. I remember feeling terrified to walk into the chapel, but once we stepped inside, I didn’t want to leave.

As I gazed at the Eucharist—something I had never really done before—I felt a deep intimacy and love for it, and I sensed the presence of God more powerfully and in a way I had never before. After we left the chapel, Ms. Lynch gave me a photo of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati. This photo reminded me of my freshman year when Ms. Angie Schutz taught us about him and his famous phrase, verso l’alto, which means “to the heights.” In that very moment, I realized what was right and true, and I understood exactly what I needed to do. The life of a Catholic can truly be lived to the heights because of the Eucharist.

Skepticism and First Steps

I was raised Lutheran and attended a Lutheran school from preschool through eighth grade. I was confirmed in the Lutheran faith and received my first communion in eighth grade, firmly set in my beliefs and way of life. Needless to say, I was skeptical of other religious traditions.

During my freshman year, I made the decision to attend Assumption Catholic High School in Wisconsin Rapids. It’s not uncommon for non-Catholic students to enroll at Assumption, and like my friend Kara—who was featured in the spring issue of Catholic Life—my journey with the Eucharist and the Catholic faith began there.

I entered the school year completely closed-minded and left it the same way. On the first day of school, there was a eucharistic procession around the school, followed by benediction. As a Protestant, this was quite a culture shock for me. I had absolutely no idea why we would walk around the school with a piece of bread under a canopy, with this smelly smoke, while worshiping it. I had never experienced anything like this in my life, as Protestant denominations do not engage in any sort of eucharistic adoration.

The Truth Breaks Through

Further into the school year, I had several encounters with Father Levi Schmitt. In retrospect, he was profoundly holy and wise—qualities I failed to appreciate at the time. In fact, I often responded to his wisdom with skepticism and a defiant attitude. His ability to refute every remark or shot at the Catholic Faith that I spoke bothered me immensely.

As I moved into my sophomore year, Father Steven Weller took over as the priest at our school. Early in the year, he invited students to a meeting about Catholicism, specifically aimed at students who had questions about the Faith or were considering becoming Catholic. Driven by my skepticism and a desire to prove my own beliefs, I decided to attend. Much to my dismay, he answered every one of my questions exactly the same as Father Levi had before him. This led me to reflect deeply about my own religion and ask myself, “Do I really believe this?” One particular teaching that was striking and captured my attention was the Eucharist.

Father Steven Weller shares a moment with

Macy at Assumption Catholic High School.

I was under the impression that, as stated in chapter 6 of John’s Gospel, the bread is Jesus and the wine is His blood. I believed that the bread and wine were completely transformed into the body and blood of Christ. I was shocked to find out that this was in fact not what my own church taught. I kept this revelation to myself but began to experience a deep spiritual unrest. I felt a profound emptiness and a terrible awareness that I was wrong. I had judged Catholics harshly, and in so doing, I had been blinded by my own ignorance. I pushed away people who tried to help me understand their faith, and an entire year spent with an incredibly holy and knowledgeable priest was wasted because of my inability to swallow my pride.

Falling in Love with the Catholic Faith

This crisis continued for quite some time, so I decided to seek Mrs. Lynch’s guidance. Through her, God opened my eyes to the beauty of the Catholic Faith, calming many of my fears and answering many of my questions. As I grew to know her more deeply, we visited the adoration chapel together. As I shared in my first paragraphs, that night in the chapel—my first true encounter with the Eucharist—completely transformed my life and the way I would live it from that moment forward. The words verso l’alto and surrendering myself totally to God turned my world upside down.

I spent the remainder of that school year deeply focused during religion classes. I attended every Bible study I could, participated in youth groups, read spiritual books, learned about the Catholic Faith and regularly went to Mass. Even though I was attending Mass regularly, I still went to Lutheran services as well. Being able to compare and contrast the liturgies and worship styles of both traditions was profoundly transformative for me. I found the Lutheran services to be somewhat bare and lacking; they were centered around the sermon, whereas the Catholic Mass is centered on the sacrifice and worship of the Lord. Despite not being able to fully participate, I felt increasingly drawn to the Mass.

Surrounded by a Family of Faith

The summer before my junior year, I attended a Steubenville Youth Conference. Like many youth events, I left on a high. I gained a deeper understanding of the Mass and true worship. Upon returning from the trip, I started visiting the Marian Center for adoration every day. I was fortunate to be able to sneak in several visits during my lunch breaks, in between sports events and frequently late at night. During these visits, I often saw ACS teachers in the chapel or noticed their names in the sign-in book for adoration—a testament to their deep love and zest for the Faith. The presence of Jesus in the Eucharist captivated me completely, and I began to discover my true identity as God’s beloved through these daily encounters with the Eucharist.

As the new school year began, my dear friend Kara and I began Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes to embark on our conversion journey. Early in the school year, Kara, our religion teacher, Ms. Anna McCarty, and I began going to the Marian Center together before school in the mornings. Kara and I developed a strong and beautiful friendship that was focused on the Faith and that grew through hours of eucharistic adoration together. Ms. McCarty became Anna to us as she became more of a friend and sister than just a teacher. Her love for the Eucharist and her deep knowledge of the Faith taught me so much more than any textbook ever could. Our bond of friendship grew, nurtured by the graces of eucharistic adoration.

I am fortunate to have two extremely gracious parents who allowed me to spend countless hours in the chapel each week, often returning home at late hours. By spending all this time with Jesus in adoration, I became absolutely convicted of His Real Presence in the Eucharist, and of the truth that is the Catholic Church. On the day of my confirmation and first Communion, I was completely overwhelmed by God’s grace. As I watched the host being lowered towards me, I saw Jesus—His sacrifice, His love and the abundance of His grace pouring out upon me. Tears streamed down my face as I felt Christ embracing me and welcoming me into full communion with His Church. The Eucharist is truly the greatest love story.

For me, the Eucharist is a call to continual conversion and a commitment to striving for a life of holiness. Every time I encounter the Eucharist, I discover more of my true self as God’s beloved. Sitting in the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist transforms lives by shedding layers of false identity, pain and uncertainty, revealing the truest version of who God created us to be. The Eucharist offers a profound opportunity to live in connection with Christ and to understand my true self. It has shown me God’s invitation to see myself as He sees me and to become the person He created me to be.

By Macy Vollert, senior at Assumption Catholic High School in Wisconsin Rapids

Published in the Summer 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine