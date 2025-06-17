Officials – June 17, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend William A. Dhein, Vicar General, Chancellor and Moderator of the Curia, has been granted a sabbatical from August 15 to November 15, 2025.

The Reverend Janusz A. Kowalski, Pastor of Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph, is appointed Pastor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield and St. Mark Parish in Rothschild, with residence at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish rectory, effective August 12, 2025.

The Reverend Barry P. Saylor, Pastor of Christ the King Parish in Spencer and Corpus Christi Parish in Bakerville, appointed to become Pastor of Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, effective July 1, 2025, is also appointed Pastor of St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph, effective August 12, 2025.

Deacon Joseph J. Glatczak, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed as Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish with residence at the parish rectory, and Chaplain at Assumption High School and Assumption Middle School in Wisconsin Rapids, effective July 1, 2025. In addition, he is also appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph, effective August 12, 2025.

Deacon Jonathan A. Anderson, serving as Deacon at St. Philip Parish in Rudolph and St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, is also appointed to serve as Deacon at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, effective August 12, 2025.

Deacon Thomas C. Anderson, serving as Deacon at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, is also appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Philip Parish in Rudolph and St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, effective August 12, 2025.