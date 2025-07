The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Judicial Vicar, is also appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of La Crosse, effective July 1, 2025.

The Very Reverend Samuel A. Martin, Vicar for Clergy, is appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of La Crosse, effective July 1, 2025.