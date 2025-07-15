Officials – July 15, 2025

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend David P. Olson is granted permission to accept an adjunct instructor position at Viterbo University in La Crosse for five years, effective July 14, 2025.

The Reverend D. Joseph Redfern is appointed Associate Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, with residence at SS. Peter and Paul Parish rectory, effective July 15, 2025.

The Very Reverend Daniel J. Sedlacek, Pastor of Notre Dame Parish and Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls, and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, is also appointed Dean of the Chippewa Falls Deanery to complete the term of Father Jesse Burish, effective July 1, 2025 through December 2026.

The Very Reverend John Selvamanohar Muthu-Vijayan, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Menomonie, is also appointed Dean of the Durand Deanery to complete the term of Father D. Joseph Redfern, effective July 14, 2025 through December 2026.