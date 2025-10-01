From Navy Decks to Parish Altars

The Calling of Father William Dhein

Father William Dhein’s journey to the Catholic priesthood is a testament to the unexpected path of discernment. Marked by honesty, family wisdom and a commitment to serving God’s people, his story shows us how vocation is often found at the crossroads of personal longing, divine nudges and the quiet peace that surpasses fleeting happiness.

Early Whispers and Family Wisdom

The first time Father Dhein considered becoming a priest was as he was entering high school. The idea of attending St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary, Wis., intrigued him. His parents made it clear that while they would support him in his discernment of the priesthood after high school if he still felt called, they wanted him to experience more of life first.

By the time he finished high school, his interests had shifted. “By the time I was done with high school, I was more interested in girls and dating than I was in seminary,” he admits with a grin. The idea of priesthood faded into the background as he set out to explore what life had to offer.

Military Service and the Search for Love

After graduation, Father Dhein joined the Navy. He met someone he thought he might marry during this time, but his work in the Navy was classified, which made it impossible to share details about his whereabouts or assignments. “It was hard to maintain a relationship with any of my girlfriends—nearly everything I did in the Navy was classified. I couldn’t share with anyone where I was going or for how long I would be there, so I would return and find that my girlfriend had moved on to someone else.”

After six years, he decided to leave the Navy, hoping to find a wife and settle down. But God, it seemed, had other plans. In his prayer life, he began to sense a gentle and persistent invitation: “What about the priesthood? What about seminary?” These whispers grew louder, prompting him to reconsider the path he had once set aside.

A Leap of Faith: Seminary and Surrender

Father Dhein decided to give it a shot. He shared, “I said I would give God one good year and do everything that the seminary asks of me—the prayer life, everything they want me to do. I would give it everything I’ve got.” He assumed that after a year, he would realize the priesthood wasn’t for him and could move on to find his wife. However, as he tells it, “One year turned into two years, two turned into six, and all of a sudden, I was a priest.”

The process of discernment was not without struggle. At two critical moments, his sister became a voice of clarity, a channel for the Holy Spirit. The first instance occurred when he was considering leaving minor seminary for major seminary, torn between the desire to be a dad and the call to be a spiritual father. She asked him, “Why would you leave the place that can provide you the answers before you have them?” That question touched him deeply and helped him stay the course.

Even as he was about to become a deacon, he still felt pulled by two opposing paths: marriage and priesthood. Again, his sister offered wisdom: “I have never seen you more at peace than when you began studying in the seminary.” That observation allowed him to move forward with confidence.

Reflecting on this now, Father Dhein shares advice for others discerning their own vocations, “Don’t look for happiness. You can find happiness everywhere, and you can often be happy even in sin. We wouldn’t choose sin if it didn’t bring us happiness on some level, but happiness is fleeting. If you find peace amid life’s turmoil, you have found where God wants you to be.”

Serving the People of God in Different Capacities

Father Dhein was ordained in 2002 and became the pastor at St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire less than 11 months after ordination. Typically, priests spend several years as associate pastors before shepherding a parish, but Father Dhein was entrusted with this responsibility much earlier. He thrived in his assignment and served at St. Patrick’s for nearly a decade.

After his joyful time spent with the St. Patrick Parish family, he next served as pastor at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Genoa, Wis. He looks back at his time there with a special affinity, remembering how the parish welcomed him with open arms and immediately brought him into their community.

Later, in 2015, Father Dhein was appointed as chancellor for the Diocese of La Crosse. Itself a significant and demanding role, Father Dhein also assumed the vital and expansive roles of diocesan vicar general and moderator of the curia.

Vicars general represent the bishop’s authority and possess the ordinary executive power of the bishop. As a vicar general, Father Dhein manages contracts, personnel decisions and administrative matters, helping to lighten the bishop’s workload. “Every diocese is required to appoint a vicar general, but each one uses them a little differently,” he explains. “Some dioceses treat the vicar general position as a full-time role while others staff it at part-time or consider it a largely symbolic office.”

As the manager of all diocesan offices, including Catholic schools, catechesis, evangelization and temporal affairs, the moderator of the curia ensures that all departments collaborate to fulfill the bishop’s vision. “I oversee these offices on behalf of the bishop, keep their operations running smoothly and coordinate with the directors of each office whenever questions arise or shared efforts from multiple offices are needed.”

In his role as chancellor, Father Dhein shoulders three distinct and significant responsibilities: serving as chief secretary, chief notary and chief archivist.

Where Hearts Are Transformed

For almost 10 years, Father Dhein has focused on the administrative needs of the diocese, stepping away from parish ministry.

“The greatest calling we can have is to be with the people of God,” he says. “While I may have certain authority as administrator, I truly believe the highest call a priest can have is to serve in a parish. That’s where evangelization occurs and where hearts are transformed.”

For Father Dhein, the essence of evangelization lies not in programs or grand initiatives, but in authentic, personal connections. “We will not convert hearts and souls through another program or another big event. We will bring people to Jesus through the personal relationships we develop,” he emphasizes. “That’s what worked for Jesus, and that’s what will work now. Small groups form friendships and grow so close that they genuinely care about each other as individuals, ensuring that each person knows God and is doing well. Without that, the community begins to fall apart.”

A Vision for Catholic Mental Health Care

Looking to the future, Father Dhein envisions addressing one of the most pressing needs he sees among God’s people: mental health. “My dream is to open a Catholic mental health clinic in the diocese, where professionals can support people from an authentically Catholic perspective,” he shares. He imagines a place where young married couples, children and adults alike can receive care that truly aligns their faith with their psychological well-being. “There is such a deep need for this kind of clinic. So much in secular mental health care does not reflect or support our faith, so having a Catholic clinic would be a true blessing.”

Father Dhein’s passion in developing a Catholic mental health clinic reflects his commitment to caring for the whole person—mind, body and soul. In every role he has embraced, his greatest joy lies in journeying alongside God’s people, fostering a loving community that transforms lives one relationship at a time. In this journeying, Father Dhein stands as a true shepherd—wise, compassionate and ever-attentive to the Holy Spirit’s gentle call.

Story by Eleanor Peabody

Published in the Fall 2025 Edition of Catholic Life Magazine