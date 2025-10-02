Grace in the Spotlight

A Conversation with Dustin and Dominique Luecke

Dustin and Dominique Luecke are a familiar presence in the La Crosse area. They are known not only for their public-facing roles but for their sincere witness as Catholics, parents and members of the community. Dustin anchors the morning news at WXOW-TV, while Dominique serves as the advancement and grant specialist at the Family and Children’s Center. Together, they balance demanding professional lives with an intentional commitment to faith, service and family life.

Clint Berge, the host of the diocesan podcast and radio show called “Connecting the Diocese” had the pleasure of sitting down with Dustin and Dominique for a wide-ranging conversation. Together, they talked about everything from the early days of Dustin and Dominique’s relationship and their evolving careers, to raising kids in the Church and learning how faith can transform the ordinary and sustain us through the difficult.

From Student Productions to a Life Together

Dustin traces his broadcasting career back to high school, where he dabbled in theater and was part of a semi-weekly news program. That experience carried over into college. “I ended up at UW–Eau Claire, and we had TV10 there, which is a student-run news station,” he said. “That kind of kept me at Eau Claire. I was thinking about maybe transferring to Madison, but really the friends I made and the experience I gained kept me there. I’m glad it did.”

It was during those years that Dustin and Dominique met, although not through the news desk. Dominique was a theater and English education student with close ties to a group of communications majors who were branching into student films. “They were making short films and even got a grant to produce a feature-length film,” Dominique recalled. “I ended up being a production manager of sorts for them. Dustin would come to audition.”

Dustin interjected playfully, “She was sitting at the casting table. I blame her for me not getting cast.”

Dominique laughed. “It was his friends who made the casting decisions! But he says he got the good part in the end—me.”

Their relationship officially began the day before Dustin graduated. A month later, he moved to La Crosse, and they began building a life together.

Rediscovering Faith Together

Dustin was raised Catholic and served as an altar server at St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska. “I had a chance to serve Mass with Bishop Burke at the time—now Cardinal Burke,” he said with joy.

But like many young adults, faith didn’t always stay front and center. “In college, it kind of fell off my radar for a little while,” he said. “It’s very common. But once we started dating, I was encouraged to rediscover my faith.”

He credits Dominique and a college class for helping him reengage. “I took a world religions class that gave me the experience of knowing there are so many different worldviews,” he said. “That made me realize the Catholic Faith is my upbringing—my home.”

Dominique’s faith story is also rooted in family. “My dad is from Massachusetts and was studying to be a priest,” she said. “They sent him to St. Norbert’s in Wisconsin, and he later met my mom in the choir while helping out at St. Mary’s in Menasha.” Her parents eventually married and had seven children.

“I think with religion, you get out what you put in,” Dominique said. “It was important to our family to be involved. All nine of us sang together at Mass every other weekend from the time I was in kindergarten through high school. That love of music stayed with me. To be completely honest, music is my favorite form of prayer.”

Raising a Faithful Family

With three children under the age of 11, the Lueckes are navigating parenthood while trying to pass on their faith in tangible ways.

“Our younger son just went through first Communion,” Dustin said. “At the time, I was the evening anchor, so we found an at-home program vetted through the diocese. That really opened our eyes more. We were taking on that role ourselves.”

He reflected on how it helped them grow: “When your child asks, ‘Why is it like this?’ it forces you to think about it and to grow alongside them.”

Like many young families, very young children presented unique Mass experiences. “Even when they were squirrely or crying, we brought them,” Dustin said. “It was always nice to have members of the community come up afterward and say, ‘It’s okay, Dad. You’re doing fine.’”

He credits Father Conrad Targonski at the San Damiano Chapel at Viterbo University with helping him appreciate this messy but holy phase of family life. “He says that mercy is putting yourself in someone else’s chaos,” Dustin said. “I’ve kind of had to grow with the kids and learn that it’s not always going to be calm or quiet. Again, I’m going to enter into their chaos and have that mercy moment a little bit.”

Dominique added, “Catholicism gives you a good foundation. Approaching your family with love and patience and forgiveness. Treating others the way you want to be treated. Thinking of others before yourself.”

Faith and Public Life

As a journalist, Dustin is regularly exposed to difficult stories. He acknowledged the challenge of remaining impartial while also responding to people as human beings. “It is [difficult] at times,” he said, “but it’s also important to be objective.” He connected this approach to his own spiritual development: “That’s something my faith journey has helped with. Everyone comes from a different background and perspective.”

For Dustin, faith has formed a deeper awareness of human complexity. He sees his role not just as a reporter, but as a listener. “I love talking with people and getting a better understanding of why they think or feel a certain way,” he said.

Dominique’s work also requires deep empathy. At the Family and Children’s Center, she supports nearly 30 programs that serve vulnerable populations, including child advocacy centers like Stepping Stones and Matty’s Place.

She admitted the emotional toll of this work. “Yes, it is hard to hear about these situations,” she said. “But it gives you hope and purpose to know that so many people come in every day committed to trying to fix it. They haven’t given up hope.”

In both their roles, Dustin and Dominique encounter suffering up close. But their commitment to seeing the person behind the story, and their daily perseverance in difficult work, are expressions of a faith that values every human life—even, and especially, in its most wounded moments.

The Power of Good News

Not all news is grim. Dustin lit up when talking about stories that have moved him—especially stories where faith and resilience go hand in hand.

He mentioned a boy named Jedi, short for Jedediah, who became a friend through coverage of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. “During COVID, he was diagnosed with a form of cancer,” Dustin said. “It was really advanced, but he was just a fighter. His family’s faith was powerful and inspiring.”

He also shared a story of a man who overcame opioid addiction and now raises cattle. “He almost died twice from overdoses,” Dustin said. “But now he’s raising cattle—something his grandfather did. He treats them like family.”

Dominique shared a touching moment from her own work. “A young girl came in for a forensic interview and was given a stuffed animal,” she said. “It touched her so much that she came back later with a box of stuffies so other kids could have the same comfort.”

Evangelizing by Example

Being a visible presence in the community has made Dustin and Dominique aware of the potential for quiet evangelization.

“I try to let my example—the life I try to live—be that example of my Catholic faith,” Dustin said. “We’re open to serve. We’re here to help uplift voices from all different backgrounds. And just to recognize the dignity of every human being.”

Dominique echoed that sentiment: “You create a stronger argument with leading by example rather than trying to engage someone in a verbal debate.”

In 2025, Dustin and Dominique served as the Commodore and First Mate of La Crosse’s Riverfest celebration.

“It’s a celebration of summer in La Crosse, always surrounding the 4th of July holiday,” Dustin said. “There’s fireworks, music, family fun—food trucks galore.”

But it’s not just about fun. The festival’s charitable arm, Kids in Need, helps families facing medical challenges.

“They help with things like music therapy, speech therapy and medical equipment,” Dustin said. “They helped around 45 families last year.”

Passing on the Faith

The Lueckes see their most important role as that of parents and teachers of the faith.

“It starts with bringing them to church and saying prayers at night,” Dustin said. “But we’re not perfect. We’re learning. That’s where forgiveness comes from.”

Dominique said, “It’s truly about living by example. When your brother is picking on you and has your book, it’s hard, but that’s where you learn grace and forgiveness.”

Their children are already getting involved. “Our son Dax sings in the choir with me,” Dominique said. “Delia, our daughter, loves the sign of peace. She’ll run across the church to give it to someone she knows.”

Encouragement for Others

To those who may have fallen away from the Church or feel unsure about how to come back, Dominique had this advice: “Come to Mass with us. Visit different parishes. Every parish has its own vibe. One size doesn’t fit all.”

Dustin added, “The Catholic Church is universal. It’s the same but different everywhere you go. You’ll find your fit.”

And to young parents worried about how their kids behave at church: “It’s okay,” Dustin said. “You’re doing great. We’ve all been there. Just keep showing up.”

A Life of Faith

The Church does not grow by strategy or spectacle but by the quiet fidelity of ordinary people who take their vocations seriously. Dustin and Dominique Luecke are doing what so many young Catholic couples are trying to do: hold the tension between public pressure and private holiness, professional life and domestic Church, exhaustion and grace.

They’re raising a family in the light of the Gospel—not perfectly, but deliberately—and inviting others to do the same. That matters. In a culture eager to discard anything costly or slow, their example is both a counter-witness and a reminder: the most enduring form of evangelization is a life made coherent by faith.

By Clint Berge and Erik Archer

Published in the Fall 2025 Edition of Catholic Life Magazine